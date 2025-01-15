Global site navigation

“The Pain Is Still Raw”: Woman Mourns Supportive Baby Daddy 3 Months After His Passing
Family and Relationships

“The Pain Is Still Raw”: Woman Mourns Supportive Baby Daddy 3 Months After His Passing

by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A heartbreaking video showing a young mother's journey with her baby's father, from pregnancy to his unexpected passing, has touched Mzansi's hearts
  • The content creator shared precious moments of her partner's unwavering support, from helping her restart her nail tech career to ensuring their daughter had proper medical care
  • After his death, the young mom reveals she's staying strong for their daughter while receiving support from family, recently celebrating their child's first birthday in honour of her late father

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

Woman's post on mourning her baby daddy goes viral.
A woman posted a video in honour of her baby daddy who passed away three months ago as she celebrated their daughter's first birthday without him. @zardreadynxumalo
Source: TikTok

Content creator @zardreadynxumalo, known for her nail tech and family content, shared an emotional tribute to her child's late father, sharing how he supported her while they were together. The video moved social media users.

Watch the video here.

Post on woman mourning husband goes viral.
A woman posted a video detailing the journey she shared with her baby daddy from the time she fell pregnant until his death. Her video went viral on TikTok. Images: @zardreadynxumalo
Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A father's lasting legacy

The clip showed their journey from her 2023 pregnancy through to their daughter's early milestones, showing how he supported her through every step. She captioned the post:

Read also

Blue Mbombo shares breathtaking photos from her luxurious Mauritius getaway with her daughter

"It's been 3 months since papa Une's passing and I'm not totally okay but to make the best future for her, I will work very hard💔😭"

Despite the devastating loss, both families have rallied around the young mother and her daughter, helping them go through life without their beloved father and partner.

Mzansi shares in her grief

@nokuthula🖤🩶 remembered:

"Ao mama🥺You might not remember me but we in the same maternity ward in CHB and I remember how highly you spoke of him."

@Tumi/Itu reflected:

"This breaks my heart 💔 To think there are fathers who don't want their own children but get to live and such a great father passes away 😭😭 I'm sorry for your loss."

@KgolofeloMalema promised:

"I promise to never leave your side and Une🫂❤️"

@BontleTshepe shared:

"As your friend, it's so painful watching you go through this🥲 Hang in there mama ❤️"

@ScottLee🖤 encouraged:

Read also

"Look at God": University dropout secures 8 distinctions after redoing matric, video trends

"This is touching... Keep going girl, you'll get your big break one day 🙏🏽🙏🏽 We keep you in our prayers 🙏🏽😓"

@Rofhi🦋 comforted:

"🥺💔Ah sisi. May God give you strength and comfort during this incredibly difficult time. May His love and peace surround you and your baby❤️🙌🏽"

More parenting journey stories

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Hot: