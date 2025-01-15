A heartbreaking video showing a young mother's journey with her baby's father, from pregnancy to his unexpected passing, has touched Mzansi's hearts

The content creator shared precious moments of her partner's unwavering support, from helping her restart her nail tech career to ensuring their daughter had proper medical care

After his death, the young mom reveals she's staying strong for their daughter while receiving support from family, recently celebrating their child's first birthday in honour of her late father

A woman posted a video in honour of her baby daddy who passed away three months ago as she celebrated their daughter's first birthday without him. @zardreadynxumalo

Source: TikTok

Content creator @zardreadynxumalo, known for her nail tech and family content, shared an emotional tribute to her child's late father, sharing how he supported her while they were together. The video moved social media users.

Watch the video here.

A woman posted a video detailing the journey she shared with her baby daddy from the time she fell pregnant until his death. Her video went viral on TikTok. Images: @zardreadynxumalo

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A father's lasting legacy

The clip showed their journey from her 2023 pregnancy through to their daughter's early milestones, showing how he supported her through every step. She captioned the post:

"It's been 3 months since papa Une's passing and I'm not totally okay but to make the best future for her, I will work very hard💔😭"

Despite the devastating loss, both families have rallied around the young mother and her daughter, helping them go through life without their beloved father and partner.

Mzansi shares in her grief

@nokuthula🖤🩶 remembered:

"Ao mama🥺You might not remember me but we in the same maternity ward in CHB and I remember how highly you spoke of him."

@Tumi/Itu reflected:

"This breaks my heart 💔 To think there are fathers who don't want their own children but get to live and such a great father passes away 😭😭 I'm sorry for your loss."

@KgolofeloMalema promised:

"I promise to never leave your side and Une🫂❤️"

@BontleTshepe shared:

"As your friend, it's so painful watching you go through this🥲 Hang in there mama ❤️"

@ScottLee🖤 encouraged:

"This is touching... Keep going girl, you'll get your big break one day 🙏🏽🙏🏽 We keep you in our prayers 🙏🏽😓"

@Rofhi🦋 comforted:

"🥺💔Ah sisi. May God give you strength and comfort during this incredibly difficult time. May His love and peace surround you and your baby❤️🙌🏽"

More parenting journey stories

A father's heartbreaking roadside birthday celebration for his 9-year-old son, whom he hadn't seen in two years, sparked discussions about parental rights in South Africa.

Briefly News also recently reported on Kelly Khumalo opening up about the challenges of raising a child as an abuse survivor, prompting conversations about healing and parenting.

also recently reported on Kelly Khumalo opening up about the challenges of raising a child as an abuse survivor, prompting conversations about healing and parenting. International rapper Cardi B made headlines after calling out her estranged husband Offset for failing to buy their children Christmas gifts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News