“The Pain Is Still Raw”: Woman Mourns Supportive Baby Daddy 3 Months After His Passing
- A heartbreaking video showing a young mother's journey with her baby's father, from pregnancy to his unexpected passing, has touched Mzansi's hearts
- The content creator shared precious moments of her partner's unwavering support, from helping her restart her nail tech career to ensuring their daughter had proper medical care
- After his death, the young mom reveals she's staying strong for their daughter while receiving support from family, recently celebrating their child's first birthday in honour of her late father
Content creator @zardreadynxumalo, known for her nail tech and family content, shared an emotional tribute to her child's late father, sharing how he supported her while they were together. The video moved social media users.
Watch the video here.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
A father's lasting legacy
The clip showed their journey from her 2023 pregnancy through to their daughter's early milestones, showing how he supported her through every step. She captioned the post:
"It's been 3 months since papa Une's passing and I'm not totally okay but to make the best future for her, I will work very hard💔😭"
Despite the devastating loss, both families have rallied around the young mother and her daughter, helping them go through life without their beloved father and partner.
Mzansi shares in her grief
@nokuthula🖤 remembered:
"Ao mama🥺You might not remember me but we in the same maternity ward in CHB and I remember how highly you spoke of him."
@Tumi/Itu reflected:
"This breaks my heart 💔 To think there are fathers who don't want their own children but get to live and such a great father passes away 😭😭 I'm sorry for your loss."
@KgolofeloMalema promised:
"I promise to never leave your side and Une🫂❤️"
@BontleTshepe shared:
"As your friend, it's so painful watching you go through this🥲 Hang in there mama ❤️"
@ScottLee🖤 encouraged:
"This is touching... Keep going girl, you'll get your big break one day 🙏🏽🙏🏽 We keep you in our prayers 🙏🏽😓"
@Rofhi🦋 comforted:
"🥺💔Ah sisi. May God give you strength and comfort during this incredibly difficult time. May His love and peace surround you and your baby❤️🙌🏽"
More parenting journey stories
- A father's heartbreaking roadside birthday celebration for his 9-year-old son, whom he hadn't seen in two years, sparked discussions about parental rights in South Africa.
- Briefly News also recently reported on Kelly Khumalo opening up about the challenges of raising a child as an abuse survivor, prompting conversations about healing and parenting.
- International rapper Cardi B made headlines after calling out her estranged husband Offset for failing to buy their children Christmas gifts.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za