The American rapper and mother, Cardi B, recently made headlines once again on social media

Recently, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker blasted her baby daddy and estranged husband, Offset, after he failed to buy their kids Christmas gifts

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Cardi B's rant

The American rapper and songwriter Cardi B has made headlines on social media alongside her husband and baby daddy, Offset.

Cardi B blasts Offset

Social media has been buzzing as the battle between Cardi B and Offset continues.

Recently, the American female rapper and mother of three blasted her baby daddy, Offset, on social media after he failed to buy his children Christmas gifts this past festive season.

In the audio posted by an online user @DailyLoud, Cardi B is heard ranting at Offset about how he failed to be there for kids.

The audio was captioned:

"Cardi B puts Offset on blast for not getting Christmas gifts for the kids and tells him to sign the divorce papers."

Netizens reacted to Cardi B's rant

Many netizens reacted to Cardi B's rant about Offset failing to buy his children Christmas gifts. Here's what they had to say:

@seal_sensei commented:

"We listen, and we don't judge, but this is what happens when a former exotic dancer/ international artist doesn't go through parenting classes. You don't air your dirty laundry outside except there's another narrative we don't know about. Y'all can't start the new year with a divorce. Do better."

@schuld_eth said:

"Cardi B goes off on Offset as he threatened to take away gifts he bought her because she has started to “Move on”"

@DJDaley responded:

"Why is Cardi always bringing her relationship issues into social media?"

@starside8 mentioned:

"I feel bad for those kids. Wealth does not cover dysfunction."

