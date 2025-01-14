Businesswoman Rachel Kolisi recently shared a series of posts about breakups on her Instagram

The outgoing Mrs Kolisi trended on social media on Monday, 13 January when X users responded to her thread

Her posts come after she and the Springboks player announced their divorce in October 2024

Rachel Kolisi goes through the most on Instagram. Images: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Philanthropist Rachel Kolisi trended on social media on Monday, 13 January when she shared a thread about breakups on her timeline.

The businesswoman also recently made headlines when she took a solo trip to Botswana to celebrate New Year.

Her estranged husband ringed in the new year in Zimbabwe with their two kids and his siblings

Social media user @Athabzz shared a series of Rachel Kolisi's Instagram stories on Monday, 13 January.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The businesswoman revealed on her Instagram account that everyone deserves to be loved and chosen.

"You deserve to be loved and chosen, not almost loved or almost chosen," she wrote.

She also shared:

"Let the kids believe in Santa. You believed in your ex 25 times."

South Africans respond to her Instagram stories

@Athabzz wrote:

"Hope she does all her heart needs. More reading, more dream trips, more boxing sana. There will always be more love."

@wannganwana said:

"Reality is kicking in this where she needs serious support."

@Ms_Kinng wrote:

"It is going to take time for her to be alright that man did a number on her."

@sirboring_26 said:

"She's done with that man like we are done with rugby world cups. Surviving Siya is gonna be a Showmax best seller."

@Barffoon replied:

"I don't trust rich people. What if she's doing all this to appear emotionally distressed by his actions, so she would have an upper hand if they were to fight legally?"

@TertiaMiss said:

"Not undermining her pain but ai, 'Your honour I was depressed for 4 years, he must compensate me for being in that state'. Siya nne a eya kae mara (what was Siya thinking). The battle ground is being nicely prepared."

@ImKnownAs_Kea wrote:

"2025 - the year of realisation. Last week it was Denise, now Rachel."

@JustFrank88 said:

"She's almost ready to tell us what Siya did. She's preparing us."

Siya and Rachel announce divorce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in October 2024 that the Springboks captain, Siya Kolisi, and his wife, Rachel Kolisi announced their divorce.

The couple sent out a statement announcing the end of their marriage, confirming it was a mutual decision and requested privacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News