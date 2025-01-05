Siya Kolisi spent some quality time with his two children, Keziah and Nicholas Kolisi, and his siblings, Liphelo and Liyema, to celebrate New Year's

The Springboks captain got all the children involved as they had a wholesome holiday in Zimbabwe

Siya Kolisi's reflection on their family holiday left supporters touched by how thoughtful he was

Springboks Golden Boy Siya Kolisi put a lot of thought into how he would bond with his family during the holidays. Keziah, Nicholas, Liphelo, and Liyema all did some good for a community in Zimbabwe.

Siya Kolisi's Zimbabwe holiday came to an end and he shared video and photos of some wholesome moments with his kids. Image: @siyakolisi

Siya Kolisi took to Instagram to share videos of wholesome moments from their Zimbabwe family trip. People were moved to see how they gave back to the locals during their visit to the neighboring country.

Siya Kolisi bids Zimbabawe goodbye

In a post, Siya gushed over spending quality time with Keziah, Nicholas, Liyema and Liphelo. He described an amazing holiday with them, including playing with his children while connecting with an incredible community. He wrote:

"In the midst of all the fun, I always want to remember: when one person is not okay, none of us truly are. It’s our responsibility to care, to show up, and to make a difference wherever we can."

He posted photos and videos showing that he played tag rugby while barefoot with local children in Zimbabwe. Watch the video:

SA moved by Siya Kolisi's Zimbabwe holiday

Many people thought Siya made an admirable effort to give back to the community on vacation. Netizens praised the rugby player for being an amazing Springboks captain who uplifts the African continent.

marianacooke1 applauded:

"What a beautiful example for the kids and the whole country! Siya, I’m not sure what SA did to deserve you as our captain, but I’m grateful 🙌"

xashimbanosipho noticed:

"Siya is so playful look how he throws the bag to his son 🤣. Love him and Kiki besties ❤️"

kekemakhetha vheered:

"This is amazing, captain. Leading from the front. Truly humbling to see the kids and siblings involved as well. This is part of, 'It takes a village to raise a child.'"

tonderai_ was impressed:

"Danko captain! Keep inspiring the continent👏🏾"

loveforafrica said:

"@siyakolisi, my brother, what fun we had full of laughter, fun, seeing our kids together have a blast and most of all, making a difference to better others. It was good to have you home! Much love."

markleootto remarked:

"Great stuff Siya💪💯"

Noma. Majija noted:

"Oh, Kiki baby, I see you ❤️"

phumlani678 joked:

"Haibo Captain, no more heavy lifting for Kiki (lil princess) ha."

Siya Kolisi continues to seek God amid divorce

Briefly News previously reported that rugby superstar Siya Kolisi recently went on vacation with his family, and he shared some cute content. The star announced his divorce from Rachel Kolisi in a joint statement, and they have been posting Bible verses ever since.

Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi is still seeking God. In the photos and videos he shared of his family vacation to Zimbabwe, Kolisi also added a video of him seeking God's word.

The video speaks of waiting for God's timing instead of having everything figured out. The speaker added the book of Isiah as a reference.

