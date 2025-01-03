Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi is on a mission to find God amid his divorce from Rachel Kolisi

The rugby star posted a few photos and videos from his vacation to Zimbabwe with his kids and siblings

Netizens are here for the sweet content of Siya and his loved ones, saying he is

Siya Kolisi is working on seeking God amid his divorce. Image: Steve Haag Sports/Paul Harding

Rugby superstar Siya Kolisi recently went on vacation with his family, and he shared some cute content. The star announced his divorce from Rachel Kolisi in a joint statement, and they have been posting Bible verses ever since.

Siya Kolisi on allowing God to figure things out

Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi is still seeking God. In the photos and videos he shared of his family vacation to Zimbabwe, Kolisi also added a video of him seeking God's word.

The video speaks of waiting for God's timing instead of having everything figured out. The speaker added the book of Isiah as a reference.

“God is not asking you to have it all figured out. He is asking you to trust that he already has. See that thing that you are worried about? God already has it figured out. He is already ahead of you. He has already made a way for you. And you can rest your head against the pillow at night because he is good. He is sovereign, and he is always faithful to his children,” the quote says.

Kolisi and family have a blast in Zimbabwe

The sports star and his family went on vacation to Zimbabwe. His kids, Keziah and Nicholas, as well as his two siblings, joined him. Rachel was, however, missing in action as they are divorcing.

Fans are here for the sweet content of Siya and his loved ones, saying he is doing just great.

Siya Kolisi drops husband and profile pic of Rachel Kolisi on IG

In a previous report from Briefly News, Siya Kolisi is a newly single man who had updated his Instagram profile.

The rugby player removed his profile picture of him and Rachel Kolisi. But that is not all; he also dropped his 'husband' status.

