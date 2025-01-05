Bok skipper Siya Kolisi spent time giving back to the community while on holiday with his family in Zimbabwe

The World Cup-winning flanker celebrated New Year with his two children and siblings in Zimbabwe while his ex-wife Rachel travelled to Botswana

Local netizens praised Kolisi on social media, calling the Bok icon an ambassador for Ubuntu and flying the South African flag high

Two-time Rugby World Cup champion Siya Kolisi rolled up his sleeves to help the community while on holiday with his family in Zimbabwe.

Bok skipper Kolisi celebrated New Year with his children and siblings in the African country and was seen donating food and playing tag rugby with local children.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi took time out of his holiday to help communities in Zimbabwe. Image: siyakolisi.

Kolisi continues to impress Mzansi with his philanthropy as he works at the Siya Kolisi Foundation alongside ex-wife Rachel Kolisi, who spent New Year in Botswana.

Siya Kolsi spends time with local children in Zimbabwe

Kolisi shared pictures of his family spending time in Zimbabwe on Instagram:

According to his Instagram post, Kolisi said he enjoyed his time in Zimbabwe with his family while he enjoyed a successful 2024 with the four-time world champions Springboks.

Kolisi posted:

“I’m so grateful to have spent this holiday with my kids and siblings, connecting with one another and with incredible communities. From playing tag rugby with amazing coaches who invest in youth to supporting drought-affected families with @loveforafrica , we experienced the true power of community.”

Watch the beauty of Zimbabwe in the video below:

Kolisi and his family enjoyed a busy festive period

During the festive period, Kolisi’s children and siblings enjoyed a busy festive period after travelling to Australia and Zimbabwe, while Siya celebrated Christmas Day without his family.

The Bok flanker and Rachel recently shocked Mzansi by announcing their divorce, and since then, they have been seen at various social events as they continue to recover from the separation.

Siya Kolisi is enjoying his holiday after playing a starring role for the Springboks in 2024. Iamge: Warren Little and David Rogers.

Fans admire Siya

Local netizens responded positively to Kolisi on social media, saying the 33-year-old flanker is a good father, true leader and an excellent ambassador for South Africa.

Umongameli_ admires Kolisi:

“The world needs more people like you.”

Ntuntulanga showed love:

“Love everything about this holiday, Siya.”

Faithyrr wants more people like Siya:

“Bravo @siyakolisi. You are one of the few people living life with purpose. God bless!!!”

Annalee_dossantos was inspired:

“You are an amazing dad, brother and South African Ambassador! Inspired by how grounded you always are! We love you @siyakolisi.”

Busi.mgbemena backs Kolisi:

“@siyakolisi, you truly uphold the values of UBUNTU and COMMUNITY bhut’wam. Humility is your name; your star shines brighter and brighter. The epitome of the rainbow nation!”

Siya Kolisi gives gifts to children

