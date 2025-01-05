Springbok Skipper Siya Kolisi Gives Back While on Holiday With His Family
- Bok skipper Siya Kolisi spent time giving back to the community while on holiday with his family in Zimbabwe
- The World Cup-winning flanker celebrated New Year with his two children and siblings in Zimbabwe while his ex-wife Rachel travelled to Botswana
- Local netizens praised Kolisi on social media, calling the Bok icon an ambassador for Ubuntu and flying the South African flag high
Two-time Rugby World Cup champion Siya Kolisi rolled up his sleeves to help the community while on holiday with his family in Zimbabwe.
Bok skipper Kolisi celebrated New Year with his children and siblings in the African country and was seen donating food and playing tag rugby with local children.
Kolisi continues to impress Mzansi with his philanthropy as he works at the Siya Kolisi Foundation alongside ex-wife Rachel Kolisi, who spent New Year in Botswana.
Siya Kolsi spends time with local children in Zimbabwe
Siya Kolisi plays rugby barefoot in Zimbabwe and reflects on holiday full of fun and charity with kids
Kolisi shared pictures of his family spending time in Zimbabwe on Instagram:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to his Instagram post, Kolisi said he enjoyed his time in Zimbabwe with his family while he enjoyed a successful 2024 with the four-time world champions Springboks.
Kolisi posted:
“I’m so grateful to have spent this holiday with my kids and siblings, connecting with one another and with incredible communities. From playing tag rugby with amazing coaches who invest in youth to supporting drought-affected families with @loveforafrica , we experienced the true power of community.”
Watch the beauty of Zimbabwe in the video below:
Kolisi and his family enjoyed a busy festive period
During the festive period, Kolisi’s children and siblings enjoyed a busy festive period after travelling to Australia and Zimbabwe, while Siya celebrated Christmas Day without his family.
"She's happier": Rachel Kolisi takes Botswana solo trip for New Year’s and references divorce from Siya Kolisi
The Bok flanker and Rachel recently shocked Mzansi by announcing their divorce, and since then, they have been seen at various social events as they continue to recover from the separation.
Fans admire Siya
Local netizens responded positively to Kolisi on social media, saying the 33-year-old flanker is a good father, true leader and an excellent ambassador for South Africa.
Umongameli_ admires Kolisi:
“The world needs more people like you.”
Ntuntulanga showed love:
“Love everything about this holiday, Siya.”
Faithyrr wants more people like Siya:
“Bravo @siyakolisi. You are one of the few people living life with purpose. God bless!!!”
Annalee_dossantos was inspired:
“You are an amazing dad, brother and South African Ambassador! Inspired by how grounded you always are! We love you @siyakolisi.”
Busi.mgbemena backs Kolisi:
“@siyakolisi, you truly uphold the values of UBUNTU and COMMUNITY bhut’wam. Humility is your name; your star shines brighter and brighter. The epitome of the rainbow nation!”
Siya Kolisi gives gifts to children
As Briefly News reported, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi spent Christmas Day in Cape Town, handing out presents to a local charity.
Kolisi gave gifts to children at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children in the Cape Town suburb of Manenberg on Wednesday, 25 December 2024.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za