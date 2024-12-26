Kolisi Claus: Siya Gives Gifts to Kids in Children’s Home on Christmas Day

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi spent Christmas morning giving back to kids at a local children's home

The athlete said the people at the shelter inspired him to strive to become a better man

Many social media users loved Siya's powerful gesture and thanked him for his act of kindness

Rugby superstar Siya Kolisi spent Christmas giving back to children in need. Images: Gallo Images, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

While Christmas is often a time for cherished moments with family, it is also an opportunity to give back and share kindness with others.

On Christmas Day, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi embraced this spirit of generosity by reaching out to those in need, embodying the true essence of the season.

Siya Kolisi's Christmas special for kids

Taking to his Instagram account, Siya shared that he surprised the children at the Saartjie Baartman Centre with gifts on Christmas morning, while ex-wife Rachel Kolisi spent the day with their kids and his siblings.

He wrote in his post's caption:

"The resilience and courage of the women and children at the shelter continue to inspire me to strive to be a better man and human being."

Thanking Toys R Us for making it possible, he added:

"Because of your support, we were able to bring joy to every child today with a special gift."

Watch the Instagram video below:

About Saartjie Baartman Centre

Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children (SBCWC) opened in 1999 in response to the high volume of violence against women and children in Cape Town's Cape Flats.

The Centre provides free and essential services all year round to those in need.

SA loves Siya Kolisi's good deed

Several social media users commented on the rugby star's post to applaud his gesture.

@brokersmiley said to the father-of-two:

"Well done, Siya. You are truly our captain and leader."

A grateful @mayodlova stated:

"Siyakuthanda, Siyamthanda! God’s continued showers of blessings over your life!"

@marjcoriani wrote in the comment section:

"We must thank you, Siya, for helping humanity and supporting those who need help. You help us to try to be better."

@nellygogela shared a heartfelt message, writing:

"Your mom must be smiling down on you. You are indeed the son of the soil."

@pippahudspeth was filled with gratitude when they added in the comments:

"Bless you, Siya. You are a wonderful, selfless, amazing, kind and generous example of a perfect human being. Thank you."

@nicki_d__, who saw the athlete as Father Christmas, wrote:

"Santa Kolisi."

