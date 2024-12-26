Siya Kolisi recently made other people's festive extra special with his good deeds

The country's head boy spent his Christmas at a homeless shelter, his first without his wife and kids

Mzansi showed love to Siya and praised him for leading by example, while some netizens urged him to make amends with his wife

Siya Kolisi spent his first Christmas without his family. Images: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Siya Kolisi brought festive cheer to the less fortunate on Christmas and lent a helping hand to those in need.

Siya Kolisi visits homeless shelter

If you ever wondered why Siya Kolisi is one of the most-loved persons in the country, he just gave you another reason.

The Springboks captain took time off on Christmas to celebrate with the less fortunate at a homeless shelter, where he was pictured handing out presents to children.

All the while, his family, including his ex-wife Rachel, spent the day together nuzzled up in cosy matching pyjamas at home.

Prior to this, Siya spent quality time with his family in the Eastern Cape, saying his heart was finally at peace.

He shared the video on his Instagram page:

Mzansi reacts to Siya Kolisi's good deed

Fans are impressed and praised the captain for his kind heart:

MalumeRichie said:

"Siya can do no wrong in my eyes, bless his heart."

BruceSphosethu praised Siya:

"What a great guy."

Hozeh5

"It is good of him to spend his time with those kids, it will inspire them."

sixtymalinga posted:

"He's on the right track because he's helping other kids. His real family is sorted."

Meanwhile, others urged Siya to make peace with his wife and return home to his family:

old_number_07 said:

"Maybe he's homeless too."

matizozo urged:

"He must go make peace with his wife; this is not sustainable."

MagopeniLu91 ignited the cheating rumours:

"Cheating really messed things up for our brother. I really hope Rachel forgives him."

zulukingdom77 posted:

"Great gesture, but family is where the heart is."

Siya Kolisi hits the nightclub

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Siya Kolisi's night out at club.

The captain let his hair down and enjoyed some much-needed time out, and fans showed him support.

Source: Briefly News