Celebrated rugby player Siya Kolisi is spending some quality time with his family in his hometown.

Siya Kolisi travelled to the Eastern Cape to be with his family. Image: Marc Atkins/Arnold Jerocki

Rugby star Siya Kolisi recently shared some heartfelt content on his Instagram page, where he visited his hometown, Port Elizabeth.

Kolisi out and about in Eastern Cape

Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi is in a festive mood, and what better way than to celebrate with his family and friends? Kolisi jetted off to the Eastern Cape for some much-needed time away from the busy life.

In his Instagram caption, Kolisi said, "Home 🏠❤️ my heart is at peace."

He made a stop at a local butchery to enjoy braai meat with his family, then visited the Makowem family and headed to the beach. He also visited the Kolisi field named after him.

Fans react to Siya Kolisi's post

The wholesome content on Instagram sparked some positive responses from his supporters and followers.

unclenates exclaimed:

"I don't care who says what..... THIS IS MY CAPTAIN!!!!!!"

unathi.co said:

"Zwide I’ve been there♥️ Ndiyeza I’m home too."

rfmtailoredsuits shared:

"Your humility, my Brother🙏🏾Never lose it!"

sobantu_nqayi stated:

"Home is where the heart is."

khanzomat shared:

"Slide 18 is giving having travelled the world, but you still find beauty in every place, including the charm of your own home town. So me 🙌 Gqebs is really a stunner."

Rachel Kolisi and family head to Australia for vacation

In a previous report from Briefly News, Rachel Kolisi posted photos from the final days of her holiday in Australia.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi's soon-to-be ex-wife, Rachel, set off Down Under with her children Nicholas and Keziah and Siya Kolisi's sister Liphelo.

On her Instagram post, Kolisi shared a compilation showing the fun she had throughout the trip with her family, and people lauded her.

