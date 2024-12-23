Springbok stars Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth and UFC champion Dricus du Plessis made an advert for an accommodation site

The three athletes looked as if they had fun while shooting the advert as they supposedly sat in an interrogation room

Many social media users enjoyed what they had seen and wanted to see the video's bloopers

Eben Etzebeth, Dricus du Plessis and Siya Kolisi entertained people with an advert they were a part of. Images: @ebenetzebeth4, @dricusduplessis, @siyakolisi

After Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, and Dricus du Plessis were spotted with matching Mercedes-Benzes, it has now come to light why the champion athletes were hanging out in KwaZulu-Natal with their million-rand vehicles.

The three men shot an advertisement for an accommodation site, and the results had South Africans busting.

Lights, camera, action

Creative director Bouwer Bosch shared with South Africans a clip of an advert for LekkeSlaap, which included Siya, Eben, and Dricus in an interrogation room trying to make excuses for sneaking out of camp for something better.

Watch the TikTok video of the advert below:

What is LekkeSlaap?

LekkeSlaap is one of Mzansi's leading local accommodation booking sites. It offers many accommodation options (guest houses, resorts, B&Bs, hotels, camping areas, and more) and deals nationwide.

Mzansi laughs at latest advert

Several online community members laughed after watching the recent advert of the athletes fooling around and promoting the accommodation site.

A humoured @sophia.wiese0 asked the public:

"Am I the only one watching it on repeat?"

@sa_reset wrote in the comment section:

"We just have an elevated sense of humour here in South Africa."

@_m_a_r_i_24x, who enjoyed the video, said:

"We need to see the bloopers."

An entertained @andreblou shared:

"You guys just made my day. Thanks."

@arquellian added in the comments:

"Brilliant ad. Love it."

@wyeperch told app users:

"Lekkeslaap have scored big time with them doing this ad."

