UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis sported what appeared to be a brand-new Mercedes-Benz with Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth

The Springbok rugby stars and Dricus took a selfie as they flaunted their matching million-rand vehicles

Many social media users loved the pictures Siya posted and complimented the men in the comments

Dricus du Plessis flaunted his matching Mercedes-Benz with Springbok stars Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth. Images: @dricusduplessis, @siyakolisi

Many celebrities enjoy flaunting their luxury cars, with some even showcasing entire fleets to captivate their fans.

Similarly, Siya Kolisi, Dricus du Plessis, and Eben Etzebeth turned heads by revealing their matching million-rand vehicles, a flashy display highlighting their close friendship and shared taste for finer things in life.

Sporting their Mercedes-Benz

Siya and Eben are well-known for their bromance, and it seems UFC Middle Champion Dricus is fast joining the friends with an expensive bang.

While spending time in KwaZulu-Natal, the three athletes posed for a selfie with their matching yet different-coloured Mercedes-Benz, which costs millions—something that shouldn't be unfamiliar in their bank accounts!

Take a look at the pictures below:

Internet loves the matching Mercedes-Benz

Several social media users, including a few local celebrities, headed to the comment section to marvel over the gents' expensive cars and their presence on their timelines.

@seek_kiid added in the comments:

"Big boys with toys."

@annie_areyouokay2 said with a laugh:

"I'm not jealous at all!"

@lucz.is.awful wrote to the online community:

"Name a better trio. I'll wait."

Given the men's location at the time, @andre_eksteen_ stated:

"They’ve got some serious bouncers down in Umhlanga at the moment."

An excited @thatboyishgirl told app users:

"Yoh, these three must make a comeback appearance when Dricus defends his championship UFC belt again."

@master_genetoprotein said to the athletes:

"Boys, you are blessed with opportunities. Let's keep it up!"

@darrendolly1991 wondered in the comment section:

"You reckon it’s a good idea to expose those number plates?"

Source: Briefly News