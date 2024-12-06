A local content creator shared a funny video of herself showing TikTok users a dance tutorial

With the song Biri Marung dominating the app, the woman showed people how to dance to Focalistic's verse

Thousands of members of the online community flooded the comment section with laughter

A woman shared a comical dance tutorial for a verse in Biri Marung. Images: @entertainmentsquare2

TikTok is the go-to place for dance tutorials on the latest songs, helping everyone stay in step with trending moves. One woman shared her tutorial for a popular track, adding a hilarious twist that had viewers laughing.

Comical 'Cash Kontant' dance tutorial

Content creator @entertainmentsquare2, known for her comedic posts, shared a video showing people the supposed dance moves to a part of the song Biri Marung (by Ego Slimflow, Mr Pilato, and Tebogo G Mashego featuring Sje Konka, Focalistic, DJ Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma & CowBoii).

Focalistic's verse became a fan favourite, particularly the part where he says the words, 'cash kontant.' It has since taken TikTok by storm and led to a viral dance challenge in which many South Africans and possibly those abroad have participated.

Before the woman shared the so-called 'steps,' she advised social media users:

"Before you start, make sure you are barefoot, your toenails are clipped, and your feet are clean."

Watch the video below:

'Cash Kontant' dance tutorial humours SA

Thousands of members of the online community rushed to the comment section with amusement, finding humour in the woman's actions and twist on the song's lyrics.

@earth2_eli jokingly told app users:

"I've been singing the lyrics wrong."

@roll_low_cxlture asked with a laugh:

"How was Step 1 the whole dance?"

@nyaniso87, who found humour in the video, added:

"Haike. We listen, and we don't judge."

@user5981249491541 wrote in the comment section:

"Hawu, kanti, why is everyone talking about the lyrics? Are they not real because I was invested in them."

@joh00415 said in jest:

"Thank you so much. You made it look so easy."

@randomcathyofficial jokingly told the dancer:

"I'm not cutting my toenails. I'll try tomorrow."

