“Song Should Be Played in a United Nations Meeting”: Woman Raves About SA Music

A woman couldn't contain her love for South Africa's infectious beats. Images: @jowodaaa

Source: Instagram

South Africa has consistently produced great beats over the years, with its music resonating far beyond its borders and earning global appreciation.

One woman, in particular, raved about the country's vibrant music scene, especially the infectious rhythms of amapiano.

Mzansi music for the win

International content creator Maame Adwoa (@jowodaaa) came with a public service announcement when she told internet users that she felt South Africa produced the best tracks on the continent.

"I don't understand what they are saying, but into my spirit, I can hear Africa."

After trying to hum and sing what sounded like an amapiano track, Maame continued:

"I feel like this song should be played in a United Nations meeting. When the whole of Africa comes together to talk about something, this song should be the intro."

Undoubtedly, many people enjoy dancing to amapiano beats and capturing the attention of millions of social media users. Even a father stole the show by dancing to an amapiano track.

With a hint of humour in her tone, what the woman said may be true.

Watch the video below:

Internet plays the guessing game

After Maame hummed the infection beat, many social media users thought it was the song Banike by Ceeka RSA and Nandipha808. Others remained confused and welcomed the woman to Mzansi.

@vlad1_vlah said in the comments:

"Ma'am! Our ancestors heard you and rejoiced."

@maureenndlangaman told the woman:

"South Africans approve. We got you, sister."

@artistique_tae laughed and shared:

"I knew exactly which song she was talking about."

@_m.g.d_m told the online community:

"Seriously, South Africa has to be appointed to write and create national anthems for other countries."

@lyndhalebea humorously said to Maame:

"Don't worry. We also never really know the lyrics over here."

@flyest.lee added in the comment section:

"I keep saying the best music in the world comes from South Africa."

South African abroad sparks music debate

In another story, Briefly News reported about a South African woman living in Europe who shared she met Nigerians in one of her classes and told them Mzansi's amapiano is better than their Afrobeats.

Local internet users loved how bold the woman was and how she represented the country. Briefly News also spoke to a Cape Town-based producer who explained the difference between the two music genres.

Source: Briefly News