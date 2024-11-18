A pregnant woman shared a video of herself and two other pregnant women dancing in a hospital ward

The mothers-to-be danced to an amapiano song while other expecting women sat in their beds and watched

Social media users in the clip's comment section found the video entertaining and added humorous messages

Pregnant women dancing in a labour ward amused internet users. Images: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc, Uwe Krejci

Source: Getty Images

Dancing uplifts spirits, helping people momentarily forget their struggles and bringing joy to challenging and painful situations. In a heartwarming and fun scene, a group of pregnant women danced together in a hospital, spreading laughter and delight.

Pregnant women dance in labour ward

TikTok user @claudiabila7 uploaded a video on the social media platform showing how she and other pregnant women danced together in a labour ward to the local track Biri Marung.

The three women danced in their hospital gowns as other pregnant women in their beds watched.

@claudiabila7 wrote in her post:

"When labour pains stop, we dance."

Watch the video below:

Internet cracks jokes about pregnant women dancing in the ward

Thousands of people on the internet headed to the comment section to share humorous messages about the pregnant women dancing in the labour ward to pass the time.

@darkchishimba04 humorously wrote:

"If this is what happens, I'm coming next year."

@lonaatieno97 jokingly told one of the women:

"Please don't make us feel labour is sweet. We are approaching December."

@user6270020499277 lovingly wrote in the comment section:

"We are eagerly waiting for those angels to come."

After watching the video of the dancing mothers-to-be, @khandahal171 humorously asked:

"Is there pain in that room?"

@drippyhoney0, who found the video entertaining, shared with app users:

"It's the energy for me. I was dying on the floor."

@euniceapambilla3 told the moms with a laugh:

"I need to hurry up and get pregnant so I can join you guys."

Pregnant women dancing in labour ward go viral

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about an entertaining TikTok video of two pregnant women dancing in a labour ward, performing a rehearsed routine to an amapiano song.

The women's positive energy impressed many online viewers who expressed their desire to fall pregnant after watching the viral clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News