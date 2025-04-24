A Cape Town fashion brand held a runway show in a township in the city, attracting the eyes of guests and township dwellers who stood and watched, wowed

The clothing line's video, featuring comfortable wear, was shared on TikTok, showing models confidently doing their thing

Social media users flooded the comment section, praising the designers for their amazing work and hyping the outfits as proudly kasi fashion

A Khayelitsha-based clothing brand held a fashion show ekasi, wowing the masses. Image: Sisonke Clothing Brand

Source: Facebook

Sisonke clothing brand, a Khayelitsha-based line, brought runway vibes to Delft, a township in the city, lighting up the streets with their stylish drip and confident models.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @sisonke_clothing_brand, attracting many comments from social media users who flooded the comment section expressing their love for the creatives' work.

Street fashion takes the spotlight

The clip showed models strutting down a red carpet runway and showing off the gorgeous range. The community support was loud, proud and beautiful to witness. Every strut was cheered on like a superstar moment as models confidently walked up and down, owning the stage and commanding the crowd to look at their stunning outfits and gorgeous faces.

Most of the women's tracksuits shown were trendy and versatile, as they could be worn with sneakers, on an errand day and with heels on a date or a night out with friends. The guys rocked smart sets of tracksuits and shorts, and their tops.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the streetwear range

Social media users rushed to the comment section, showering the brand owners with compliments and praises. Many wanted to know where to get the clothes and how to support the brand. Some loved the designer's work ethic, vision and creativity. Others were proud that the show was held ekasi, calling the idea brilliant.

Cape Town models owned the runway, showing off gorgeous streetwear by a local brand. Image: Sisonke Clothing Brand

Source: Facebook

User @Sasa£81 said:

"Love this🥰. Uzenenye sana (you brought another one), this is so beautiful."

User @Khabza shared:

"Thina black youth, we are unstoppable. One serious note, we know how to create our own billboards."

User @Sive M commented:

"The models are doing the most 🤌🏿 well done guys on your clothing line ♥️."

User @lovey added:

"May you reach the top and never forget who stood by you from the beginning. Thank you for being different and believing in yourself

User @Bonfire cc Bee shared:

"Jonga ( look), wow Sisonke and the team intle le into,yabona la Khayelitsha nintsi into ephuma pha (it's so nice to see such beatiful work from our township, there's a lot of talent there)👏."

User @Mishka arendse said:

"Rooting for your business's success 🤲🏾🤲🏾."

