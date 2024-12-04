Global site navigation

“Cape Town, That’s a New Low”: SA Busts at Video of Truck Stuck on Footbridge
by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A Cape Town TikTok user showed a comical video of a small truck stuck on a footbridge in Kalkfontein
  • The Kalkfontein Pedestrian Bridge in the Mother City connects the communities of Kalkfontein and Belhar
  • Many internet users could not help but crack jokes after seeing what happened on the footbridge

Online users laughed after seeing a truck on a footbridge.
A small truck stuck on a footbridge had the internet laughing. Images: @ross.j10 / TikTok, Igor Alecsander / Getty Images
Source: UGC

Cape Town is renowned for its breathtaking natural beauty and vibrant, diverse cultures, making it a place that showcases mainly the best of what the city has to offer.

However, even in such a picturesque setting, the most whacky things happen, like a kasi Batman dancing in traffic, to add to the city's charm.

You can't park there

TikTok user @ross.j10 uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users that a mini truck in Cape Town somehow made its way up a footbridge. Unfortunately for the driver, it didn't reach the other side.

The TikTokker shared in the comments that the incident occurred on the Kalkfontein Pedestrian Bridge, which connects the communities of Belhar and Kalkfontein.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to truck on footbridge

It's not often one sees bizarre occurrences happening on a bridge. However, there was an incident where a Cape Town man jumped off a bridge to flee alleged thugs.

Nevertheless, social media users found the strange video comical and cracked a few jokes in the post's comment section.

@faranaaz_halim said to the online community:

"I thought I was going to see a shepherd leading his herd up the bridge. Oh, my word. Cape Town, that's a new low."

@bigvicenergy369 laughed and said:

"I have so many questions."

Adding humour to the comment section, @stevecobain0 remarked:

"That guy must've pass his TV license."

@lifeasamotha jokingly wrote:

"When you take the GPS directions a little too seriously."

@victorjnrberry told app users:

"Some people aren’t from this planet."

@taniageorge29 wrote in the comments:

"Absolutely nothing surprises me anymore. Now pedestrians can walk in the road."

Volvo parked in swimming pool in Cape Town

In another story, Briefly News reported about a video showing a Volvo in someone's swimming pool in the Mother City.

Many members of the online community flocked to the comment section to crack jokes about the unfortunate incident.

Source: Briefly News

