“We Watch, We Don’t Judge”: SA Cracks Jokes at Man’s Hilarious Swimming Attempt
- One gent left many people on the internet cracking up in laughter over his hilarious antics
- The video went viral on TikTok, sparking amusement among online users, and it gained massive traction
- Netizens were entertained as they headed to the comments section poking fun at the guy
One South African man's hilarious attempt to swim has gone viral on social media, causing a media frenzy.
SA laughs at the man's swimming skills
A video shared by TikTok user @magoro272 shows the man trying to swim. Although he was struggling in the water, the footage quickly became a source of entertainment for social media users.
In the clip, the gent swam but was not moving at all in the pool, which left netizens floored.
Many people shared their amusing responses to the clip in the comments area. While some made fun of his swimming style, others were shocked at how he stayed afloat.
The video has received many views on TikTok, which has helped to fuel the rise in viral content for South African comedy. Many people in Mzansi are laughing heartily at this humorous footage, which makes fun of the man's swimming abilities.
Watch the video below:
The man has SA entertained
After watching the video, people in Mzansi were amused. Many flooded the comments section with giggles, while some cracked jokes.
Ntochikita said:
"It’s the swimming but going nowhere for me."
Blackshuga added:
"Me trying to run in a dream."
Collinz Zulu poked fun at the guy, adding:
"You’re cooking, but the stove is off."
Kashforune wrote:
"Suspect thinks he's speeding, but the handbrake is still up."
M Hlatshwayo replied:
"The swimmer is stuck in traffic."
Zanele Mnguni shared:
"This is how I swim, I fight so much with water but go nowhere."
Clerement commented:
"We watch, we don’t judge."
Man struggling to float in a swimming pool
Briefly News previously reported that a brave man decided to test his swimming skills with a floatation device but failed dismally, leaving Mzansi peeps rolling on the floor with laughter.
The clip was shared on the popular video streaming platform TikTok under the gent's user handle @billyngwane, attracting over 60K views. After watching the clip, social media users felt entertained and took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the guy's swimming attempt.
