One lady was feeling the vibe as she danced off to a popular trending song in a TikTok clip making rounds online

The footage sparked laughter as the man photobombed the hun's dance video, and it gained massive traction

People were amused as they flocked to the comments section, cracking jokes while some shared their thoughts

A woman set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves, which were hilariously interrupted by a guy who left people floored.

A woman's dance video was photobombed by a man in a TikTok clip, leaving peeps in stitches. Image: @washington_980

Source: TikTok

Gent photobombs woman's dance video

The TikTok clip shared by user @washington_980 shows a young lady having a great time at a groove.

@washington_980 was feeling the vibe as she flexed her impressive amapiano dance moves. As the clip continued, a gent came along and photobombed her dance clip. The woman screamed in shock at his antics, which left people on the internet cracking up in laughter.

The video quickly went viral on social media, amassing many views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the funny video of the lady killing it on the dance floor below:

Mzansi is amused by the funny TikTok video

The online community was in a fit of laughter as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some laughed it off.

Pretty Sprinkles said:

"Someone's dad."

Minky Mavuso232 cracked a joke, saying:

"I love him for you sana."

Manu commented:

"Yo, that time you killed the dance."

Mmabatho_precious was amused:

"It's your scream after looking at him that finished me."

Sibu commented:

"The scream."

Realm_ls beauty poked fun:

"Guys, be kind; these are our fathers."

Wothi_Godide added:

"Spiritual husband."

