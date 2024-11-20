A local man had members of the online community entertained after posting a video of his poolside vibes

The clip was shared by the gent on TikTok, sparking amusing comments from social media users

Many could relate to the guy's struggle with swimming pool water as they filled the comment section with personal references

A man had social media users sharing their fear of water after posting a clip of his swim attempt. Image: @billyngwane

Source: TikTok

A brave man decided to test his swimming skills with a floatation device but failed dismally, leaving Mzansi peeps rolling on the floor with laughter.

The clip was shared on the popular video streaming platform TikTok under the gent's user handle @billyngwane, attracting over 60K views.

A failed swimming attempt

The video starts as the guy enters the swimming pool with a giant duck floatation device. He attempts to lie on it but slips and falls into the pool. Determined to win, he tries again using a different floatation device.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

The man has Mzansi entertained

After watching the clip, social media users felt entertained and took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the guy's swimming attempt. Some thanked him for engaging them, and others could relate to his struggles.

User @ClaireGP added:

"Fighting for your life there, did you come right😂?"

User @usbariwenu shared:

"This video describes how my 2024 was like😂😂😂😂."

User @MaMbhalati🇿🇦 said:

"He is healing his inner childhood🥺."

User @SHE_Dlamini added:

"This is me trying to keep my love life in check😂😂😂."

User @KC shared:

"I'm not ok today, kuningi, maar. Your video made me laugh and just for a minute. I felt better🥰😂."

User @MaBandakaBanda added:

"😂😂 Yazi, the content of this video is disturbing me from listening to the powerful message 😂😂😂."

User @olgadiva1 said:

"This is funny but cute😅."

Older sister catches twin toddlers slipping from floatation devices

In another Briefly News article, an older sister was shaken after her twin toddler siblings slipped into a kiddie's swimming pool from their floatation devices.

The sister and her friend were very close. They caught both before they fell deep in the pool, and social media users praised them for being quick.

Source: Briefly News