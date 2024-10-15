A viral video of a sister watching her twin baby brothers trying to move in a kid's swimming pool caught the attention of many Mzansi peeps

The swimming attempt was caught on camera as the babies nearly slipped while in their floatation devices

Social media users shared that the babies got them scared but also found a funny aspect to the video

Twin babies swimming in a kiddie's pool makes Mzansi panic. Image: @amaritwins

Source: TikTok

SA peeps started believing that twin telepathy might be real after seeing two little boys copying each other.

The viral video was shared by the mom sibling on TikTok under the user handle @amaritwins and received much attention from social media users.

The twins' attempt at swimming had Mzansi stressing

The video shows the older sister and her friend inside the kids' swimming pool, with the twin babies in their kiddies' floatation devices.

After the sister takes one step away from the one twin, he attempts to move, and the sister quickly catches him. The other twin follows after him, and the friend also catches him.

Watch the video below:

SA peeps share their worry and amusement in the comments section

The video caught the attention of many TikTok users, reaching 1.8M views, 124K likes, and over 2K comments. Some social media users found the twin's video hilarious, while others shared that they panicked.

User @sihle added:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣Heartache, heart attack, stroke and fever hit me all at once🙄."

User @Guioloj Hilo said:

"Imagine if they weren't being watched and everyone thought they were safe because they were in a floaty. Those floaties can't be trusted.

User @Savannah Rae238 commented:

"Everybody out of the water! 😩😂😂😂 I'd be too stressed to continue, lol."

User @Ma_mabearlove added:

"That's so dangerous, especially for babies... They might seem okay after but get worse later. Good to see they are well. Take care 🥰🥰."

User @KateSegale detailed:

"I swear I didn't laugh when the second twin went down. I just giggled until tears rolled down my face 😭😭😭😭❤️."

User @Sheynay said:

"Glad they're okay, but I had to laugh 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Nigerian woman gives birth to twins at 56 years

In another Briefly News article, a 56-year-old woman gave birth to twins after being unable to have more kids for 26 years.

Social media users congratulated the mother, calling her babies miracles from God.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News