Mzansi ladies showed no remorse to a gent who shared a video of the pain he went through from being stressed caused by his lover

The handsome gent had no sympathy from huns in the comment section as they shared their happiness

Social media users jokingly shared that they wanted to know the lady who hurt the guy and thank her for standing up for other sisters.

A guy had the whole sisterhood in celebration after sharing his heartbreak. Image: @blessedken

A young gentleman thought all would be lovely when he gave love another try, and things turned out the opposite,

The gent shared a video of his suffering on his TikTok account under the user handle @blessedken. It received 395K views, 49K likes, and over 4K comments, mostly from women who enjoyed his misery.

The gent lands on the floor after a heartbreak

The guy shared a video of himself taking a mirror selfie, looking stylish with a nice haircut and blonde patches. The clip soon shows him sitting with his face on the table, with the doctor checking his heartbeat with a stethoscope before it shows him sleeping helplessly on the floor.

Social media users show the guy no remorse

The gent ended up taking the fall for all the gents who have ever hurt women as huns took to the comment section to celebrate the guy's downfall. Social media users shared their interest in meeting the lady to thank her for her actions.

User @Njeri Ndinga shared:

Sisterhood is proud of her🤣🤣🤣

User @Mama Liam said:

"😂😂😂😂 anything to hurt a man wake me up."

User @Winnie❣️declared:

"You win this challenge; it's officially closed 😂."

User @Raych🤍 commented:

"Sisterhood is proud of the girlies this year that I can bet🤣🤣🤣."

User @Misa asked:

"Kanti nijola nobani (Who are you guys dating)🤣🤣🤣."

User @BOMARH❤️ noted:

"We need to send her roses👏👏👏👏👏😂😂😂😂😂."

