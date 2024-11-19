A woman and mother took it a step further and served court papers to the father of her twins at church

The woman was accompanied by a process server to accomplish her mission, saying she didn't want things to get that far but it had to be done

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A mother of twins served her baby daddy with court papers. Images: @shanterica.tia

Source: TikTok

A woman served the father of her twins with court papers at church, leaving the internet stunned.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @shanterica.tia, people can be seen in a church during announcements. A man who is responsible for delivering the court papers can be seen entering the house of God.

He went straight to the father of the woman's twins and gave him the court papers. According to the TikTokker, she had no desire for things to reach the level they did.

"Didn't think we would get here but."

Woman serves papers to father of her kids in church

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the action

The video gained over a million views, with many online users sharing their views on the matter. See the comments below:

@ashhole7322 wrote:

"Ain’t no way 😂😂😂… freaking epic."

@ʜėʀ was invested:

"This is so messy 😭 keep us updated!!!"

@Everyonestea98 said:

"Now the church got something to gossip about 😂🤦🏽‍♀️."

@The Buujie Brat wrote:

"Imagine all the curse words he was saying in his head 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@Kaerie was entertained:

"Girl I like you. This has me in TEARS. He thought he was SAFE. The lord said not in MY HOUSE. 😂😂😂😂😂"

@connecticutvalleygirl shared:

"My father was a process server, he once showed up in the receiving line at a wedding to serve the groom from his ex wife. 😂"

Church outfits caused a stir in South Africa

In another story, Briefly News reported about church outfits that caused a stir in Mzansi.

Places of worship are sacred and many people shared the same sentiment after TikTok user @sandylupedzi shared a video showcasing individuals arriving at their place of worship dressed in onesies. Some men dressed up as women with fake booties, giving them that BBL shape, that shocked online users.

Source: Briefly News