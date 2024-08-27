A cute video of a mother dancing in church melted many hearts as her body language showed that she was enjoying herself

The mother was also carrying 10kg cake flour in her head while strutting her cute moves

The video got many comments from social media users who were worried about her legs and knees

A church-loving granny amazed many with her dance moves while carrying a bag of flour in her head. Image @lungelo5752

Source: TikTok

A Roman Catholic church-going mom impressed many social media users with her dance moves after her video made it to the internet.

The video was shared on the popular video streaming TikTok by user @lungelo5752 attracting over 20K likes and almost a thousand comments.

A dancing queen

In the video, a few grannies move around the church, singing praise songs while carrying rice, flour, butternut, cleaning detergents and other food items in their heads.

Watch the video below:

The Granny impresses Mzansi

After watching the video, many social media users commented on how the granny would complain about sore knees when she got home while others expressed their love for the old woman.

User @user77754514741 joked:

"In other homes, you must know money is needed to buy food in the house but when it comes to church kuzopuma imali yokugcina (the last money will come out) 🤔😂🤣.

User @phumi_maz noted:

"Our moms are so happy at church 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

User @nobuntu996 had her heart stolen by the granny, commenting:

"I want a mother like this 😂😂😂😂😂 so we can laugh the whole day stress-free."

User @siiralexcius knew the granny:

"This lady is life, 3 weeks ago when I was at church, I looked for, thinking akasekho 😂😂😂🙂."

User @bhekimkhwanazi8 came through with a message for MultiChoice:

"Dear multichoice we are watching TikTok 😂😂😂🥰🥰🥰."

User @the.uphill.podcast was impressed with the granny's moves, commenting:

"The last kick was the show-stopper 😭🤣🤣😭."

