A woman wowed many people on the internet with a stunning church outfit that left netizens in awe.

A lady impressed netizens with her stunning church outfit in a video. Image: Omoayoo

Source: Instagram

Woman flexes her church outfit on the gram

One gorgeous hun who goes by the social media handle Omoayoo gave her viewers a glimpse of what she wore on Sunday to church. The young fashionista slayed it down and left no crumbs.

Omoayoo wore a beautiful, fashionable maroon top with pleated patterns, giving it a high couture look. She paired it with gold pants that had feathers on the side. For the shoes, Omoayoo chose the maroon high heels with a cute golden purse, and she looked absolutely fabulous.

The video was well-received, generating over 6.2 million views, thousands of likes, and many comments on Instagram.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens are impressed by the woman's fashion sense

Many people were left in awe of the lady's style as they rushed to the comments section to compliment her on her church outfit.

Ju_truite gushed over the stunner's clothing, saying:

"Serving the Lord and serving looks alike."

Soyangelapaola was in awe:

"Church or Met Gala?"

Bean.stark said:

Love seeing people dressed up for church! He is worthy of the honour."

Taylorbrione added:

"This gives first lady."

Kaimechaa expressed:

"Gorgeous outfit, gorgeous music, gorgeous girl."

Shiudrx commented:

"Sooooo beautiful, lady!!! OMG!!! Fabulous."

