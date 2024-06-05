A woman took to social media to share about her young daughter's faith journey

The dedicated girl decided on her own to start attending a local ZCC church at the beginning of the year

Speaking to Briefly News, relationship expert Shelley Lewin stressed the importance of children supporting and celebrating their children

Many online commenters were touched by the child's faith and encouraged the mother to support her daughter's spiritual journey

A mother shared her daughter's ZCC faith journey online. Image: @leeonimdau

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video captures how a little girl makes the conscious decision to go to church.

A post shared by the child's mother @leeonimdau shows the girl walking toward the car on her way back from service.

The mother shared that attending a local ZCC church at the beginning of the year was solely her daughter's choice, and she has never looked back.

"She called me one Sunday afternoon while I was at work and told me, mama, I was from church with my friends and going again next weekend," the mom wrote in her post's caption.

Relationship expert explains the importance of parents supporting their children

According to relationship expert Shelley Lewin, celebrating your child's milestones and life choices reinforces the idea that parents are not just present but actively interested and invested in their children's lives.

"Being invested and intentional in relationships are vital components of effective parenting. They contribute to a child's emotional, social, and cognitive development, fostering a positive and supportive environment that sets the stage for future success and well-being.

"Recognising and celebrating achievements (such as your child seeking to learn more about their faith) contributes to a child's emotional well-being. It helps foster a positive self-image and boosts self-esteem," Shelley explained.

Shelley also added that feeling acknowledged, valued and supported by parents provides children with a sense of security and stability.

SA moved by child's faith journey

Many netizens were touched by the child's dedication to attending church and growing her faith. Several people also encouraged the mother to support her daughter's choices and journey.

Tebalelo ❤️❤️ commented:

"May that spirit locate me, I need to find my way back to church."

Ms Preplied:

"I used to “tshabela” to this church when I was young, we were members of Methodist at the time. My dad found out, started accompanying me there and now, today, ko gae ke masione. One of the greatest things to happen to me in this life is to be set on a path similar to the one little girl’s is currently on. I am so happy that you’re supporting her. ."

Mama LL said:

"Please support her mommy ."

Gratitude Mabs wrote:

"So beautiful I just wish they could open fully so she gets to experience the beauty of Sunday school di trip and all that. Please support her mama ❤️."

Girlyyy commented:

"Vumelani abantwana beze Kimi('Let all the children come to me')."

Valenciakay commented:

"Guys thusang, my nephew always calls that I should buy him manyanyatha."

