Mzansi Man Posts Video of Curvy Woman Going to Church, Says That's Why He Loves the ZCC
- A man shared a video on social media showing a curvaceous woman in a tight dress walking down the street
- He captioned it with his love for his church, ZCC, which is a large African-initiated church in Southern Africa
- The video sparked amusement online, with some users questioning the dress code for the church while others found it humorous
One South African gent took to social media to share a video of why he loves the ZCC church.
The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) is one of the largest African-initiated churches operating across Southern Africa and is part of the African Zionism movement.
A video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a curvy woman wearing a form-fitting dress - which hugged all the right places, particularly her booty - as she walked down the road.
Indicating that the woman was a member of the ZCC, @Am_Blujay captioned the post:
"ZCC has always been my favourite church."
SA amused by man's post
The video garnered views and comments from netizens, who responded with witty comments and questions.
@rito_ria_sambo responded:
"The elders and mothers ZCC church will give you "cheka" or a towel to cover your waist. From experience ."
@Thabsthabang2 commented:
"Oh no wonder why Marvin guy promotes that content it's a new wave."
@Qengi_ asked:
"Name of the choir in the background?"
@real_zainy said:
"Oh good."
@GermanTank_BW reacted:
"."
@mageba_mage commented:
"Because of nyash bro."
A curvy lady singing at church has Mzansi men drooling
