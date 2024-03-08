Global site navigation

Mzansi Man Posts Video of Curvy Woman Going to Church, Says That's Why He Loves the ZCC

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • A man shared a video on social media showing a curvaceous woman in a tight dress walking down the street
  • He captioned it with his love for his church, ZCC, which is a large African-initiated church in Southern Africa
  • The video sparked amusement online, with some users questioning the dress code for the church while others found it humorous

man shows woman going to church
A man shared a video of a curvaceous woman going to church. Image: @Am_Blujay
Source: Twitter

One South African gent took to social media to share a video of why he loves the ZCC church.

The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) is one of the largest African-initiated churches operating across Southern Africa and is part of the African Zionism movement.

A video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a curvy woman wearing a form-fitting dress - which hugged all the right places, particularly her booty - as she walked down the road.

Indicating that the woman was a member of the ZCC, @Am_Blujay captioned the post:

"ZCC has always been my favourite church."

SA amused by man's post

The video garnered views and comments from netizens, who responded with witty comments and questions.

@rito_ria_sambo responded:

"The elders and mothers ZCC church will give you "cheka" or a towel to cover your waist. From experience ."

@Thabsthabang2 commented:

"Oh no wonder why Marvin guy promotes that content it's a new wave."

@Qengi_ asked:

"Name of the choir in the background?"

@real_zainy said:

"Oh good."

@GermanTank_BW reacted:

"."

@mageba_mage commented:

"Because of nyash bro."

A curvy lady singing at church has Mzansi men drooling

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video of a curvy woman taking centre stage at church caused a stir among cyber citizens.

The video, shared by online user Ndivhu Ndix on Facebook, shows the woman, wearing a form-fitting black dress as she sings a worship song during what appears to be a church service.

She is later joined by another woman who sings and dances to the hymn.

