A content creator posted a video of stylish winter boots on sale at Ackermans, and it grabbed people's attention

The woman urged her followers to run to their local stores to grab a few pairs, and they heeded her call

The footage got more than 331 000 views, and many thanked the thoughtful woman for sharing the plug

A woman plugged netizens with Ackermans winter boots on sale. Image: @keamogetse228

Source: TikTok

Winter is upon us, and women are sharing plugs of their warm clothing finds on social media.

Content creator posts video of winter boots from Ackermans

An influencer, @keamogetse228 posted a video of the trendy boots she spotted at Ackermans. The shoes were marked down by more than 50%, which prompted her to share insane sale on her TikTok page.

Video of winter boots spreads across TikTok timelines

Mzansi women appreciated the plug and enquired about the quality of the boots and sizes in the comments.

They gushed about the retail giant selling cool fashions at affordable prices and said they would pick up a few items.

The video went viral and got over 7 000 likes on the video-sharing app.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi ladies swoon over fashionable Ackermans boots

@bulelwa_f shared:

"Those short black chunky boots are so heavy."

@letlhogonolokubayi wrote:

"Found them at Alex complex available in all sizes and colours."

@_leseg0_ asked:

"Which Ackermans store is this?"

@mosetsana34 stated:

"The black one looks exactly like tsa Mr Price."

@letlhogonolokubayi said:

"Thanks for the plug."

@khanyoshibe added:

"Any nearest Ackermans kuyatitilizwa mhlambe usungashawa size."

@lolo_tshapile wrote:

@09mabuza asked:

"How's the quality?"

@lolo_tshapile posted:

"Ackermans uyasogowisa stru. The boots are so beautiful."

