A young lady in Cape Town showed off her creativity when she sneaked alcohol at res

The student bought a bag of rice and placed her booze cans inside, sneaking past security

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A Cape Town student hilariously smuggled alcohol at res. Images: @a_na_stacia2/ TikTok, @Lighthouse Films/ Getty Images

A video of a young lady sneaking alcohol into her res has made rounds on social media.

According to @a_na_stacia2, in her res alcohol is not allowed. She did what most students do and sneaked her booze inside the res regardless of the rules. The young lady was creative in her ways.

The student was presumably from grocery shopping. Inside her bag of rice, she placed her alcohol inside. She managed to get through the securities with her creative way of sneaking alcohol.

Student hilariously sneaks booze at res

Watch the funny Tiktok video below:

Netizens laugh at student sneaking booze at res

The video gained over 2k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Keke stanned:

"Ohhhhhh and you bought Mayfair, hawu yes girl !!😭🔥🔥🔥"

@Karen Mathebula expressed:

"Everybody's so creative."

@Just Mbalz shared:

"Nna give the security 100 rand and keep it moving 🤣🤣."

@D said:

"Ahh now the security will know everything not a good move 😂."

@hirlygirl loved:

"Very smart, very demure n mature sisi you ddnt explain too much 😂😂u just found solution."

@Augustus laughed:

"Were there is a will ther is a way 😅😅."

@Vanessa Mokoena405 expressed:

"Imagine getting kicked out of res because of tiktok."

@mphomonyamane906 wondered:

"What if the res sees this 😞."

@siboe ♥️ was in disbelief:

"Hawuu lentombazane 😂😂😂😂."

@user6816155758305 said:

"People flex with nonsense sometimes doing parents proud👏👏👏👍."

