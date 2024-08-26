A woman discovered that her boyfriend, who promised to marry her, was already married

The news left her heartbroken, and social media users responded with a mix of humour and sympathy

Many expressed disbelief at the man's deceit, with some advising caution in future relationships

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman’s dreamy birthday date at Little Paris broke when she discovered that her fiancé-to-be was secretly married. Images: @o_appies.

Source: TikTok

A woman’s birthday celebration turned into a shocking revelation when she discovered that the man who had promised to marry her was already married.

The incident has left social media users both amused and sympathetic after she was excitedly looking forward to the journey of marriage.

Woman finds out hubby-to-be is already married

The woman recounted the seemingly romantic day she was taken to Little Paris, a popular romantic spot in Hartbeespoort Dam, North West

“Date was 16 February 2023 on ma birthday bethuna 😅😅😅😅 kudala ndabaliquza labafana kodwa 😅😅😅”

The video shows the couple enjoying their day in the picturesque setting, known for its charming Eiffel Tower replica and scenic views:

However, the fairy-tale moment was short-lived when @o_appies discovered that her supposed future husband was already married.

The news sent shockwaves through her, turning what was supposed to be a day of joy into one of disappointment and betrayal.

Mzansi, in disbelief of the man's nerve

The revelation sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many users expressing their disbelief and humour at the situation. One user, @sanieprecious, commented:

“Kahle kahle siphila kuma movies and we are not aware yazi 😂😂😂”[Honestly, we live in a movie and we're not aware.]

Another user, @Punu Love, remarked:

“Bafana the boyz 😂😂😂”

Meanwhile, @Busienonie expressed frustration and lamented the deceitful nature of some men:

“Angcolile amadoda sies 😭” [Men are filthy.]

The humorous side of the situation was also evident, with @Muhle1990 questioning the behaviour of men and their seemingly heartless actions:

“Mara amadoda anjani kanti 🤦🏽‍♀️🤣 abaphili laba stru 🤞” [Men are very weird. They are not human.]

User @Puse0101 shared her sentiments suggesting that women should distance themselves from men:

“Asiphumeni kubo 😌 tuuuuu.” [Let's leave men alone.]

While @Zinhle Mndebele added a touch of drama:

“Bayaszonda abafana 😭😭😭” [Men hate us.]

@❤️Asa Mazesh❤️ contributed a bit of advice with humour, saying:

“Fear men 😁😁 azokwenza potato.” [Fear men... They'll make you a potato.]

Meanwhile, @peacemaker humorously advised:

“Next time masicoma sidinge ama cv nama reference ngoba sesikhalile kwanele 😂😂😂😂😂" [Next time we say yes to men we need CV's and a reference list because it's enough.]

Wife heartbroken after learning husband went with another woman on his “solo” trip

Briefly News reported that a wife feels betrayed after her husband gives her a false reason to go on a getaway with another woman.

The man claimed he needed time to himself and requested to go on a solo trip, only for him to take someone else.

The discovery that the two shared a room makes the woman even more livid, even though the man maintains he slept on the couch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News