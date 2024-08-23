A humorous video of a foundation phase teacher sharing her classroom struggles has gone viral, resonating with many educators

The teacher's candid expression of frustration, even claiming her students were "bullying" her, sparked widespread laughter and advice from Mzansi

Fellow teachers found the video particularly relatable, sharing their own classroom management tips and experiences

A foundation phase teacher's viral video captures her frustrations with a noisy classroom. She even joked that the pupils were "bullying" her. Images: @onalerona2000.

Source: TikTok

In a humorous video, a foundation phase teacher shared her everyday challenges in the classroom.

The video, which has since gone viral, shows her reprimanding a group of young pupils who were not listening to her.

The teacher even goes as far as to say that the students were "bullying" her.

Primary school teachers relate

The video's relatable moment struck a chord with many, especially fellow educators who understand the unique challenges of teaching young children:

The @onalerona2000's candid expression of frustration and a touch of humour quickly became a talking point across social media platforms.

The video drew a wide range of reactions, with some people offering advice and others simply finding humour. One user, @Just_Kat, jokingly commented that:

"🤣😂🤣😂 that time indoda edala kuwe uyi cheeka isabe kuphendula bheka manje ontanga bakho bakwenzan." [That time a man older than you, you reprimand and shout at to a point where he's afraid to respond, now look at what your peers are doing to you.]

Another user, @SheMizzD, humorously imitated the repetitive calls for attention that many teachers are all too familiar with, saying:

"Ma'am, ma'am, ma'am Hundred and Leventeen times a day😭"

@Your_girl.malindy joined in, adding:

"‘Wena sahn’ 😹😹😭"

While @TEACHER MBALENHLE ❤️ shared her approach to classroom management:

"The more you talk, the more they talk and the louder they become. This is why I sit quietly and look at them in the eye, and the class is silent 😅😅😅😅😅"

@Julia Augusto95 also chimed in, pointing out the challenges that teachers face and the hilarious names parents give their children:

"Mosito 👀😂😂batsadi ba rough 😭"

@sindiswa.ngesi appreciated the teacher's accent, saying:

"I love how you say bullying ‘lang buliyaaa’😭❤️🤣"

The video even made some reconsider their career choices, with @lesedi.kolobe🦋 admitted:

"And I was regretting not choosing the foundation phase😭"

@Mmathapelo Tshabalala🤎🤎 noted the universality of the struggle:

"It's a fact I can relate, and I teach college students😭😭😂😂"

Kind primary school teacher gets praised for covering learners’ books

Briefly News reported that a heartwarming video on TikTok shows a teacher's selfless act of covering learners' school books.

The footage grabbed South Africans' attention and they raved about the woman's thoughtful deed.

Many people who believe teaching is a calling are commending her for choosing the noble profession.,

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News