A young teacher shared with internet users how she taught her Afrikaans lesson with her Grade 1 learners

Although she told her students she was only going to speak in the language, she graciously translated the task's instructions into English

Social media users in the comment section expressed how motivated and inspired they were by her lesson

Teachers play a crucial role in shaping the minds of our future generations. One local educator shared a glimpse of her positive impact on the internet, which impressed many people.

A Foundation Phase teacher named Oratile Pasmene took to her TikTok account (@mrspasmene) to upload a video of herself conducting an Afrikaans lesson for her little learners.

After saying she was only going to speak the language, Palesa had a change of heart and translated the instructions of their task into English.

She wrote in her video:

"POV: You used to listen during Afrikaans periods."

Palesa also added in her caption:

"I’ll never forget my Afrikaans teacher and netball coach, Juffrou Suelett."

Watch the video below:

People online comment on teacher's Afrikaans lesson

Members of the online community rushed to Oratile's comment section to share how amazed they were with her teaching skills.

@luvuyo.belu jokingly shared that they could only hear their former educator when the TikTok teacher spoke:

"I see Oratile, but I hear Mrs Van Rensburg. I can even hear the floral dress, cardigan and platform sandals with a little flower on them."

@iamthatohatsi laughed and said:

"My kids would just stare at you if you don't translate."

@garethdavids jokingly said in the comment section:

"Yasis, my Afrikaans data bundle ran out."

Loving what they saw, @ms_gids asked Oratile:

"Oh, what beautiful Afrikaans, my dear. Can I please attend your class?"

An inspired @eedd.ii shared:

"Today will be my first time teaching Afrikaans. This gave me so much motivation."

