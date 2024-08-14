“What Did You Guys Write?”: Pupil Complains About Afrikaans Question About Talent, SA Feels Her Pain
- A student aired her frustrations about a question she had to answer in her Afrikaans exam
- The question was about using one's talent, which she struggled with as she claimed she did not have any
- Other students in the post's comment section who wrote the test felt they could relate to the young girl
A high school learner who was not happy about one of the questions in her Afrikaans test shared her frustrations online, and it was safe to say that other students felt where she was coming from.
Where is the answer located?
A pupil named Nandi had much to say on her TikTok account (@nandidingi) when one of the May test papers she received asked about talent. The youngster shared that she had to provide an answer explaining how her talent could make a difference in someone's life.
She asked online users:
"Before we make a 'verskil' (difference) in people's lives, let's locate my talent. Then we can make changes in other people's lives because what change am I going to make in your life?"
Watch the comical clip below:
Mzansi students feel the pain
Young online community members felt they could relate to the student's struggles while writing the annual exam.
@itss.karaboo sadly shared in the post's comment section:
"The fact that I started looking for my talent in the venue stresses me."
@nvmbrdiior2.0 had a tough time writing the exam, as they shared with the online community:
"We were going through that paper."
@1uv1esedi shared what they wrote down:
"I lied and said I could sing. Then I said I’d sing music that has a positive meaning."
@symply_queen_, who also possibly struggled with the test paper placed before them, commented:
"At least you can read to comprehend. Mina, I read and was like, 'Huh?' Then picked a word I knew and worked around that."
Outrage as Skomoto becomes an exam topic
In other news, Briefly News reported how South Africans were up in arms with an exam topic about Skomoto, a popular TikTok dancer.
People online shared mixed reactions. Some questioned the authenticity, while others slammed the Department of Education, asking why they would approve such content.
