A young woman shared a few text messages between her and supportive mom and they got Mzansi in their feelings

Heading to Twitter with screenshots, she shared a conversation in which she told her mother that she had failed her Chartered Tax Adviser (CTA) examination

South Africans were so happy for the young woman and told her how lucky she was to have a mom that had her back when she failed

A young woman has taken to social media to share the news of her upcoming graduation after she passed her Chartered Tax Adviser (CTA) examination and South Africans could not help but be in awe.

In addition, to sharing her good news with her fellow Twitter users, she added a screenshot of an endearing conversation between her and her lovely supportive mom from the year before. The screenshot was from the University of Johannesburg, indicating she had passed.

A mom's support helped a young pass a tough exam after failing the year before. Images: @Mgayi_/Twitter

The young lady who goes by the Twitter handle @Mgayi_ texted her mother when she learned that she had failed her exam and would have to re-do the course. Her mother replied to her message with uplifting words of encouragement.

Her mother reminded the new graduate that she worked really hard and she can't give up just yet, adding that she needed to prepare herself. The young lady apologised to her mom for disappointing her and the superb mom simply told her to relax, she will pass the next time around.

The mom's message:

"Relax YOU make it next time. Learn from your mistakes," said the mom.

The post:

South Africans congratulate the young woman

Heading to the comment section, many people gave the soon-to-be graduate well wishes, others even spoke of their experience with the CTA exam. Here's what they had to say:

@KeabetsweMoitsi said:

"CTA is a mess. I repeated it. Waiting for my results now.. as I'm preparing for ITC."

@thatojamea said:

"Your mom she so supportive and understanding. Some of us now we could have repeated it 3 times cos they don’t know what we going through at varsity but anyway Congratulations "

@SoulFairy3 said:

"CTA is the hardest year of any CAs career. You did it twice, so you can be rest assured you are destined for a beautiful career. So happy for you"

@kingndludluluza said:

"Your mom is the best. I am happy for her, am happy for u. Keep it up and make her proud always. Mthande forever, She's a blessing in your life. Amen."

