Adele Opens Up About Feeling Devastated and Humiliated After Her Divorce

Famous break-up songwriter Adele has shared the kind of emotions that went into writing the music for her most honest album yet, 30

Adele spoke about the feelings of failure that she had to navigate through when her marriage ended as well as the friends who helped her through

The British singer also touched on how she dealt with fans who were excited about her divorce because of the potential of an amazing album

Adele has provided the world with the best tear-jerking ballad since she was 19-years-old but has seldom spoken up about experiences that led up to the hit songs. Now, after her most vulnerable album, the Set Fire To The Rain hitmaker has shared the emotions she went through when her marriage to Simon Konecki ended.

Adele recently released her much-anticipated album titled 30, where she aired out all there is to know about her split from ex-husband Simon. Fox News reports that the two finalised their divorce in March this year.

What many don't know is that Adele and her ex live across the street from each other in their Beverly Hills neighbourhood to make co-parenting their son Angelo easier. Although Adele and Konecki are on good terms now, the singer says she really struggled with the divorce. She said:

"It made me really sad. Then having so many people that I don‘t know, know that I didn’t make that work … it f****** devastated me. I was embarrassed. You feel like you didn’t do a good job."

The Chasing Pavements singer says she has her friends Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence to thank for bringing her out of a dark patch. The two celebs made her feel human again as she healed from the relationship. Speaking about their bond, she said:

"We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I'm like, 'I don't want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I'm knackered."

Rolling Stone reports that the hardest pill to swallow for Adele was realising that a lot of her fans lacked sympathy for her during the divorce. She quickly came to the realisation that she can't blame them for being excited about another killer album from her.

After all, she is famous for writing songs about heartbreak and so she had to deliver.

