Enhle Mbali Mhlotshwa has been through the most lately so peeps absolutely love seeing her in her element and slaying

The actress has been dealing with trolls calling her a gold digger after disagreements in her divorce from ex-husband, Black Coffee

Enhle's social media timeline has proven that she truly is the girl she thinks she is and definitely doesn't need help from anyone to slay

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Enhle Mbali has been on the most beautiful journey of self-love ever since her split from her famous ex-husband, Black Coffee. Enhle is all about herself and her kids and looking hot while she does anything. Her latest sheer jumpsuit snap certainly made the temperature rise a few degrees.

Enhle Mbali is turning up the heat on social media. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

Just a few months ago, Enhle was still in a position where she had to explain herself to the public following her split from Black Coffee. The Citizen reports that the actress had to set the record straight about not being a gold digger.

In her personal interview titled Simple Love, Simple Life, Simple Enhle, she spoke about putting her personal interests aside for her man. She said:

"We made the decision together to build together and now he is built. I agreed to take part of my life which I considered close to me and put [that] aside to make this work, to make ‘forever’ work, and it didn’t."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Enhle Mbali has proven that her days of putting herself last have come to an end. The celeb shared a smoking hot photo of herself on Instagram and the look on her face shows that she truly is a boss babe.

Enhle Mbali gets real and raw with fans in lengthy clip on social media

Briefly News reported Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is an open book and she proved that in a recent post where she let people in like never before.

Taking to social media with a lengthy clip, Enhle got personal with her people. Speaking on everything from the meaning of her name ('flower') to why she feels it is important for her sons to have a father figure in their life, Enhle told it all.

Enhle made it known that it's thanks to her mother and grandmother that she is the strong independent woman that she is today. Having watched them take on life fearlessly, Enhle learnt that she is capable of overcoming anything, reported OKMzansi.

It's because of the examples of women that she had that Enhle understands the importance of having a good male role model for her boys.

Source: Briefly.co.za