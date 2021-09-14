Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa dropped a clip in which she let her guard down, speaking the truth on her journey

Sharing a lengthy clip on social media, Enhle spoke on her journey and what inspired her to be the woman she is today

Enhle’s people were taken aback by her honesty and took to the comment section of her post to let her know how beautiful it is

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is an open book, and she proved that in a recent post where she let people in like never before.

Enhle Mbali has had an ugly divorce with husband DJ Black Coffee in front of the media but it looks like she is now on a path of healing. (Image: @enhlembali_)

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media with a lengthy clip, Enhle got personal with her people. Speaking on everything from the meaning of her name (flower) to why she feels it is important for her sons to have a father figure in their life, Enhle told it all.

Enhle made it known that it is thanks to her mother and grandmother that she is the strong independent woman that she is today. Having watched them take on life fearlessly, Enhle learnt that she is capable of overcoming anything, reported OKMzansi.

It is because of the examples of women that she had, that Enhle understands the importance of having a good male role model for her boys.

“I was raised by beautiful, powerful women and these boys have to be raised by beautiful powerful pride of women as well but they’re also boys and need men to be a part of their lives. That being their father, I think it’s important for me to allow the boys to have male role models and as women I think we fight certain situations but I think it’s highly imperative that boy children have boy examples” she said.

Enhle posted:

Fellow celebrities, fans and friends were wowed by Enhle’s transparency. Taking to the comment section, they let Enhle know what a true inspiration she is and how they appreciated her vulnerability.

@manakaranaka said:

“ your story or rather journey was and is for a reason baby sis. The bitter shall watch you rise.. abo bekayaphi, will watch you prosper! Abo nathi siphuma lapho, amadoda wonke ayacheata, will have to watch you find love again and that not all men are the same. Im loving the fact that you're doing all this for you now. For You nd dem Boys. Mostly for YOU Enhle. Love always. Enjoy the pain love.”

@ndungcobo_ commented in ae:

“This is beautiful. You carry yourself with so much poise, elegance and grace. Your journey is truly inspiring. Graciously rising from it all and stepping into your greatest self. ❤️"”

@mpho_sehlabo loves it:

“Wow this is so beautiful. So proud of you and your journey. We saw that smile at the end❤️”

@seepesemenya is inspired:

“Keep shining gal. Women can only be free if they allow themselves not to be shadows but who they r. I Stan a queen ❤️❤️❤️"

