Enhle Jams to Black Coffee Track, Fans Want Reunion: “The Love Is There”

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa recently shared a video on social media and it featured a song by Black Coffee

The estranged couple were on bad terms so it came as a surprise when Enhle happily picked his song for her playlist

This prompted fans to ask her if they was a possibility of reconciliation and Enhle was forced to address the speculation

It seems the relationship between Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali is on the mend. This comes after the actress posted a video on her Instagram page which featured a song from her estranged hubby.

Enhle Mbali recently shared a video which featured Black Coffee's music. Image: @enhlembali

The surprising addition to the post left her fans hopeful that the two would reconcile after a very messy break up.

Taking to the comments section, many of her fans expressed this desire to her and Enhle responded. ZAlebs reported that when one fan questioned her song choice, Enhle responded that she was all about love and not holding grudges.

Another fan expressed that she was praying for the couple to reconcile:

“I'm still praying for you and Black Coffee to get back together, somehow I see hope in you too. There are people who lost hope in marriage when you guys separated. I hope God intervene and make you guys work because it's obvious the love is there, I feel there is so much interference in your marriage."

A fan expressed that she wanted the couple to reconcile. Image: @enhlembali

However Enhle responded:

“Please don’t, pray for something more meaningful.”

Enhle has been warming up to Black Coffee a lot in recent days.

Briefly News reported that South African media personality Enhle Mbali left her fans completely confused when she appeared to show gratitude to her estranged husband Black Coffee recently.

Taking to Instagram, Enhle shared that Black Coffee bought a race car for one of their children and she expressed gratitude.

What left many confused was the fact that the pair were involved in a public spat just a few months ago as their divorce proceedings continue. But it seems it may all be in the past.

Check out some of the reactions from her followers:

@fit_langelihle said: “And thina we are still fighting #dad ngapha, phinde ukungena eyababili (I am never involving myself in matters between two people) we all love peace though.”

@mmahundi said: “It’s the hashtag D for me, I love peace.”

Source: Briefly.co.za