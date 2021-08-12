Hawu: Enhle Mbali Shows Gratitude to Black Coffee, Confuses Fans

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa left her fans a little confused when she publicly showed appreciation to Black Coffee for a kind gesture

It seems the internationally-renowned music producer bought a racing car for one of their sons and mommy was overjoyed

Taking to social media, Enhle posted a picture of the happy child and the car, thanking Black Coffee for the purchase

South African media personality Enhle Mbali left her fans completely confused when she appeared to show gratitude to her estranged husband Black Coffee recently.

Taking to Instagram, Enhle shared that Black Coffee bought a race car for one of their children and she expressed gratitude.

Enhle Mbali posted:

“Guess whose back at racing. Thanks #Dad.”

What left many confused was the fact that the pair were involved in a public spat just a few months ago as their divorce proceedings continue. But it seems it may all be in the past.

Check out some of the reactions from her followers:

@fit_langelihle said:

“And thina we are still fighting #dad ngapha, phinde ukungena eyababili (I am never involving myself in matters between two people) we all love peace though.”

@mmahundi said:

“It’s the hashtag D for me, I love peace.”

Enhle Mbali vows to spill everything after losing protection order case

Just a few months ago, Briefly News reported that South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa lost her application for a protection order against Black Coffee.

The emotional woman recorded a video telling the world that she would no longer protect her estranged husband with her silence. She vowed to speak about all she has suffered from him over the years.

The teary Mbali recorded the video while sitting in her car. In the footage, she said that she had been protecting Black Coffee for too long. She mentioned that she had also been protecting other women, although she did not explain that statement.

Enhle maintained that Black Coffee hit her hand and pushed her on the day of her birthday party. She also went on to accuse the DJ of manipulating their children and playing emotional games with her.

