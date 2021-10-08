Ghanaian girl Saves over 1 year to buy Herself Bicycle on 8th Birthday

A young Ghanaian girl has been able to put aside money over an entire year in order to buy herself a bicycle

The girl who is the daughter of famous relationship advisor, Abena Manokekame, got herself the gift for her 8th birthday

Social media users have been celebrating the girl after her mother shared the beautiful story

Famous Ghanaian relationship advisor and blogger, Manokekame with the handle @abenamagis, has revealed that her daughter was able to buy herself a bicycle at just age eight.

Sharing the beautiful piece of news on her Twitter handle, Manokekame said the young girl saved the money in her piggy bank over an entire year.

"My baby saved 380ghc over a year to buy this bicycle for herself as her 8th birthday present. Of course it's my money saved in her susu box but I'm so proud of her," she said.

Photo credit: @abenamagis/Twitter; Education Images/Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Ghanaians on social media are saying

Below were some beautiful reactions shared in the comment section of the post.

@CrazyPr0fessor indicated:

Ah is it not the same? At least this one, the kid would appreciate the bone even more cos from her perspective, it's her effort paying off.

@EmpressMenen88 mentioned:

Ofcourse my son also have susu box, he only uses the money when am not around, Incase he needs something in school or at home, yesterday he bought him self a new slippers cause the other one is old and spoilt, am proud he now understand the meaning of savings and use them wisely

@DanielDakpo3 stated:

So far as you gave her the money to use and she decided to save it and buy bike with it, the money is no more yours aunty. Well done small aunty.

See the post below

Source: Briefly.co.za