Mali and Burkina Faso have imposed reciprocal travel measures on US citizens

The move follows President Donald Trump’s expanded travel ban affecting several African countries

The decision has heightened diplomatic tensions and raised concerns about broader travel implications

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traore and Malian President, Assimi Goita. Image: Handout/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a tit-for-tat move, Mali and Burkina Faso have announced reciprocal travel measures against United States citizens, responding to Washington’s decision to bar nationals from the two West African countries from entering the US.

Speaking to CNN, journalist Larry Madowo reported that four African countries, Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad, have issued reciprocal travel bans on US citizens.

“As of today, 1 January 2026, citizens of 12 countries cannot enter the United States, while nationals of 14 others face partial restrictions. This is one of the largest travel bans to ever affect the African continent,” Madowo said.

He added that the policy has drawn widespread criticism, with many arguing that it disproportionately targets African and Muslim-majority countries.

Madowo noted that the retaliatory steps taken by Mali and Burkina Faso are particularly significant, given that both countries are governed by military-led administrations that have increasingly distanced themselves from Western influence.

“They are standing up to the US. Even though they cannot compete economically, they are asserting dignity and demonstrating a willingness to push back,” he said.

Mali and Burkina Faso issue statements

According to the BBC, both governments confirmed they would impose “equivalent measures” on American nationals. The announcements follow US President Donald Trump’s recent expansion of a nationality-based travel ban to nearly 40 countries.

Burkina Faso’s foreign ministry said it would introduce corresponding visa requirements for US citizens. Mali went further, stating that with immediate effect it would apply “the same conditions and requirements to American nationals that US authorities impose on Malian citizens seeking entry into the United States”.

Mali also expressed regret over Washington’s decision, noting that the travel ban was implemented without prior consultation, despite its serious diplomatic implications.

Trump signs travel ban on African countries.

US President Donald Trump tightened entry rules for foreign nationals, citing national security concerns. On 4 June 2025, Trump signed a proclamation barring citizens from 12 countries from entering the United States.

The White House said the move is intended to prevent foreign threats and strengthen border security. Countries facing a full entry ban include Chad, Congo, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sudan, Yemen, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya and Somalia.

The proclamation also introduced partial travel restrictions on citizens from seven other nations: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela. These measures are expected to limit certain visa categories and impose stricter screening requirements.

The ban was set to take effect on 9 June 2025. US officials confirmed that visas issued before this date will remain valid and will not be revoked. However, Trump warned that the list of affected countries could be expanded should additional security risks be identified.

Mali and Burkina Faso hit back at Donald Trump with travel bans on US citizens. Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Other articles on the travel ban

In earlier reports, Briefly noted that the White House had already added Mali and Burkina Faso to a list of restricted nations, alongside Syria, Palestinian Authority passport holders, and several African countries, including Niger, Sierra Leone and South Sudan. US officials said the measures target foreigners deemed to pose a threat to American security. Trump’s 17 December 2025 announcement also introduced partial travel restrictions on other African nations, including Nigeria, the Ivory Coast and Senegal.

In a related article, Briefly reported that the travel restrictions have raised concerns that supporters from some countries may struggle to gain entry into the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.Africa will be represented by ten nations at the tournament: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, South Africa, Cape Verde, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The recent travel measures announced by Trump sparked uncertainty for fans from these African countries, particularly following the introduction of partial restrictions on 16 December 2025.

Source: Briefly News