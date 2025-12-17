US President Donald Trump has significantly expanded the travel ban, now encompassing additional African countries

The move brings the total number of restricted nations to 39, with the ban taking effect on 1 January 2026

The White House says the decision is based on national security and vetting concerns

US President Trump added more African countries to the travel ban. Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has added seven more African countries to the United States travel ban, further restricting entry into the country. The announcement was made on Tuesday, 16 December 2025, and prohibits citizens of the affected countries from entering the US.

Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Sierra Leone are among the African nations newly added to the list. Syria and individuals holding Palestinian Authority–issued travel documents were also included. Sierra Leone and Laos, which previously faced partial restrictions, have now been subjected to full restrictions. This brings the total number of affected countries to 39.

See video of Trump signing the proclamation here:

Trump signed the proclamation at the White House, stating that,

"The move aimed to 'expand and strengthen entry restrictions on nationals from countries with demonstrated, persistent, and severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing to protect the nation from national security and public safety threats.”

In a supporting fact sheet, the White House said many of the listed countries suffer from widespread corruption, unreliable civil documentation, fraudulent criminal records, and weak or non-existent birth registration systems, which makes effective vetting impossible.

The expanded travel ban is set to come into effect on 1 January 2026.

Initial reports of a US travel ban

Trump had previously signed a travel ban on 4 June 2024, targeting nationals from 12 countries, several of which are in Africa. At the time, he said the move was necessary to protect the United States from foreign terrorists.

Countries directly affected by the earlier ban included Chad, Congo, Myanmar, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, and Somalia. The restrictions were scheduled to take effect on 9 June 2025. Entry limitations were also imposed on additional countries such as Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

Trump warned that more countries could be added to the list, stating that the decision followed a recent attack on a Jewish protest in Colorado. Reports indicated that the attack was allegedly carried out by a man who was in the United States illegally.The ban does not apply to athletes competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Trump says the travel bans are a security measure to protect the US. Image: Bonnie Cash/ Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News articles about the World Cup concern due to the travel ban

Previously, Briefly News reported concerns that the proposed travel ban could negatively affect travel and logistics for teams participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Countries such as Cameroon, Burkina Faso, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, each with competitive national teams, were reportedly worried about potential travel restrictions should they qualify for the tournament.Reports indicated that FIFA President Gianni Infantino raised these concerns with Trump, with assurances that measures would be put in place to allow affected teams to participate without disruption.

In more recent developments, Briefly News reported that fans from two African nations could be barred from entering the US due to the expanded ban announced on 16 December 2025. The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins in June, with Africa set to be represented by 10 countries, including South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana, Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Ivory Coast, Cape Verde, and Egypt.

While athletes, coaching staff, and immediate family members travelling for the tournament are exempt, concerns remain that supporters from affected countries may be unable to attend matches in the US.

Source: Briefly News