The Canadian government has released a travel advisory to citizens about South Africa , warning about how dangerous it is

The travel advisory states that violent crimes are widespread across the country, with foreigners targeted in many cases

Social media users were left divided by the claims, as some defended South Africa, and others agreed with Canada's warnings

The Canadian government's warning of widespread crime in South Africa sparked mixed reactions. Image: Andrej Ivanov/ Wikus de Wet

The Government of Canada has warned its citizens who are considering travelling to South Africa, saying that it’s a dangerous place.

The Canadian government issued a travel advisory to citizens, warning of widespread violent crime and kidnapping risks in South Africa, as well as the threat to travellers in urban centres, on roads, and near the country’s airports.

The travel advisory has sparked mixed reactions online as some local citizens agreed with Canada, and others defended South Africa.

What did the Canadian government say?

In its advisory, Canada warned that crime was across the country and affected foreign nationals. It also stated that home invasions and assaults occurred frequently, especially after dark.

“Exercise a high degree of caution in South Africa due to the significant level of serious crime. Violent crimes occur frequently throughout the country and have involved foreigners," the advisory said.

"Crime significantly increases after dark in major city centres and townships. Avoid city centres after dark," it also warned.

Canadian government warns of kidnapping cases

The advisory also warned that kidnapping for ransom was an ongoing threat in the country, with criminals targeting both locals and foreigners.

"Kidnappings for ransom occur frequently, and foreign nationals have been kidnapped in the past,” it warned.

The advisory also stated that travelling on the roads was a particular risk, saying that hijackings and armed robberies are common, particularly at traffic lights, stop signs and highway off-ramps.

It also noted that criminals were using tactics such as scattering nails on the road, throwing stones at vehicles, or even pretending to be police officers in a bid to get motorists to stop.

You can view the full advisory here.

How did South Africans react to the advisory?

Social media users were split by the warnings, with some agreeing to it, while others defended South Africa.

Kerry Scott noted:

“It's sad because this is such a beautiful country with lovely diversity, culture and weather. People need to see it, but safety comes first.”

Sandra Cyster said:

“Very good travel advice, Canada. Remember, crime is everywhere; pickpocketing is very common in Europe as well. Be vigilant when travelling.”

Chris Du Plessis added:

“Very good advice. I warned my friend who came to visit not to use his phone in public places because he is an easy target with a foreign language. He got robbed three hours after arriving. Good advice, Canada.”

Wilnadene Adolph stated:

“Sadly, no lie detected here.”

Sharon Cassisa-Vermaak agreed:

“Nothing new. South Africa should be permanently on these lists.”

Khethiwe Mkhabela noted:

“Fellow South Africans, please exercise caution when visiting the US and Australia. Avoid crowded places. There's been shootings recently.”

Jo Pinder Hulsman said:

“I live in Cape Town and have overseas visitors at the moment. We’ve been all over doing everything touristy with zero problems. Obviously, avoid dodgy areas and stay vigilant. My visitors are thoroughly enjoying their trip and will definitely return.”

Michelle Freeman Rossouw added:

“Looking at what is happening worldwide, SA is the safe spot.”

Lesego Glovz Ndhlovu stated:

“Numbers don't lie. The number of tourists coming into SA is increasing.”

Johan Van Schalkwyk agreed:

“What a lot of bs. We are getting more tourists and returning tourists, year on year. And very few major crimes are committed compared to the number of people visiting. They are well informed nowadays via social media on which areas to avoid and visit or not, just like our own permanent residents.”

