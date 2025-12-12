A TikTok video highlighted the dangers faced by whistleblowers in South Africa, detailing multiple high-profile assassinations

The story reveals gaps in witness protection and systemic corruption that leave brave individuals exposed to life-threatening risks

Online viewers debated the ethical and personal challenges of speaking out against corruption in the country

A sobering reminder of the country’s whistleblower crisis resurfaced online, leaving South Africans questioning how many more voices will be silenced before change arrives.

The picture on the left showed the late Babita Deokaran. Image: Babita

On 7 December 2025, South African TikTok user @call_me_codey posted a video discussing the dangers of being a whistleblower in the country. The video focuses on the tragic fate of Marius van der Merwe (Witness D), who was assassinated in Brakpan shortly after testifying at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into police corruption. Codey highlighted how Van der Merwe joins a long list of whistleblowers, including Babita Deokaran, Mpho Mafole, Jimmy Mohlala, and Cloete Murray, with his son, all of whom were killed for exposing corruption. The video questions whether the personal risks of speaking out in South Africa outweigh the potential societal benefits.

The video examines the challenges faced by whistleblowers in South Africa, who are often subjected to significant threats due to systemic weaknesses in the country's witness protection system. These murders span multiple years, highlighting the ongoing challenges in protecting individuals who expose corruption in government and public institutions. By detailing past incidents, the video underscores the urgent need for legal reform and stronger safeguards to ensure that those who speak out are not left vulnerable.

Corruption and risk in South Africa

The video by user @call_me_codey sparked intense debate online about corruption, safety, and accountability in South Africa. TikTok users engaged with the content by reflecting on the courage required to confront wrongdoing, the failures of legal protection, and the tragic pattern of silenced whistleblowers. Hashtags around corruption awareness and whistleblower protection helped the video trend, reaching viewers who were already concerned about systemic abuse of power.

Viewers were shocked and saddened by the repeated tragedies highlighted in the video. Many discussed the need for stronger government intervention to protect whistleblowers and prevent further loss of life.

The screenshot from the video captured Cody discussing whistleblowing in SA. Image: @call_me_codey

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Poppymillions19 wrote:

“No, it’s not worth it.”

Trapsagopmydrome wrote:

“And the corrupt ones are never in jail!”

Sony wrote:

“We were angry enough, but Women for Change was used as a distraction.”

Maris wrote:

“We are not angry enough as South Africans! They are standing up for us!”

LadyT wrote:

“Whistle-blowers are heroes. We as citizens should make sure they get justice and not let corruption be the norm.”

Panicking Duck wrote:

“That’s what I’ve been saying! This country isn’t worth dying for. 😭”

Thandi 's_silverlining wrote:

“I’ll say it’s not worth it. I’m talking from experience; politics and corruption killed my father. May the family find solace in God’s arms.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

