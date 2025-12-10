Pieter Pienaar’s impressive Excel World Championship win sparked excitement across South Africa

The championship’s fast-paced challenges and pressure-driven structure made the achievement feel even more remarkable

Viewers connected with the journey because it proved how far talent and focus can take someone, no matter the field

A South African student shocked the global stage with a win no one expected, and the reaction that followed made the moment even more iconic. The full story shows why Mzansi can’t stop celebrating it.

The picture on the right captured South Africa’s Excel champion celebrating a major global win. Image: @coolstorybru

A video posted by coolstorybru on 5 December 2025 captured the moment a South African content creator reacted to local student Pieter Pienaar winning the 2025 Microsoft Excel World Championship. The finals took place in Las Vegas, where competitors from across the globe battled it out in fast-paced, logic-driven challenges using Excel. Pienaar, representing the University of Pretoria, secured the title of Collegiate World Champion, placing him ahead of finalists from Australia and Madagascar.

The esports themselves have grown into a demanding and respected competition, with players receiving messy datasets and racing to clean, analyse and solve story-driven scenarios under strict time pressure. Contestants crack formulas, navigate complex levels and adapt to bonus challenges, all within a single timed file that tests both speed and accuracy. What began as maths-heavy problem sets has evolved into a much broader measure of critical thinking, strategic planning and the ability to stay calm under pressure, something Pieter clearly mastered.

Mzansi celebrate a proud Excel milestone

The video of user @coolstorybru applauding him quickly spread across TikTok as South Africans found the story relatable and refreshing, especially because it showcased excellence in a field that often goes unnoticed. The competitive nature of the championship and the fact that a young local student outperformed global contenders made the moment even sweeter for Mzansi’s online community.

By the time the clip circulated widely, people were expressing a mix of humour, pride and genuine admiration for Pieter’s dedication. Comments centred around how inspiring it was to see a South African dominate a technical esports, and others mentioned that the win added a spark of hope during a busy year.

A snapshot shows Pieter Pienaar representing South African excellence in the Microsoft Excel Championship. Image: Image: @coolstorybru

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Liam_gt3 wrote:

“Excel championship? Bro, what’s going on here?”

Nix wrote:

“We excel at everything, literally.”

Barry wrote:

“We even excel at having the worst president, too.”

Cherise_Joy88 wrote:

“Now we understand why Trump feels threatened.”

Rylie West wrote:

“Even Kelly Rowland wouldn’t outperform him.”

Mrkarlo_1 wrote:

“If you’ve ever struggled with Excel, you’ll know how impressive this actually is.”

Jack Buda wrote:

“Excel championship… 😏 I still battle with formulas and tapping into the next line in a shell. 😂”

