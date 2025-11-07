“Please Send an Invite”: Internet Enjoys South Africans’ ‘No DNA, Just RSA’ Vibes in Germany
- A local woman had a ball of a time in Germany when she met up with South Africans in the area
- The large group danced and sang to Mgarimbe's Sister Bethina, showing how one song can bring a nation together
- People in the comment section loved the 'No DNA, Just RSA' vibes and felt what they saw on their screens was a clear representation of proud South Africans
A South African woman in Düsseldorf, Germany, showed how fellow South Africans in the area got together and had a good old time. The large group jammed to Mzansi's unofficial national anthem, Sister Bethina by Mgarimbe, giving many people online FOMO (fear of missing out).
On 4 November, 2025, the woman, Snanice, uploaded a video of the festivities on TikTok, showcasing the Rainbow Nation dancing and singing along in an open field. People surrounded a small DJ setup, which blasted the tune.
Proudly South African vibes in Germany bring joy
The viral video prompted hundreds of members of the online community, near and far, to gather in the comment section to share how much they enjoyed the vibes they saw on their screens.
@iam_peachess shared their opinion with the public, writing:
"But groove abroad doesn’t slap the same way it does at home."
@akbloxfruitsmain2 added under the post:
"The difference between South African migrants in other countries versus other migrants in those countries is that we'll show we're South African in private and respect the public in those countries. Kodwa, sometimes there will be people who don't, but they won't cause too much harm."
@tintswalo.kubayi positively stated to social media users:
"Whether Black or White, once we meet outside the country, the connection is mutual."
@krizmo_1 wrote in the comment section:
"Guys, you have no idea how South African expats get so happy when South African music is played in these countries. Are there any South African peeps in Uganda?"
@moradiwa remarked with a laugh:
"If I die and get reincarnated, I will still come back a South African, just for these vibes."
@msibi.kholiwe said to Snanice:
"I am wrong to feel left out. I am the only Swazi in my place. Please send an invite next time."
Snanice replied to the TikTok user:
"I will, don’t worry."
Watch the TikTok video posted on Snanice's account below:
Source: Briefly News
