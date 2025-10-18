Global site navigation

Sputh Africa Schools Woman Trying to Correct "No DNA, Just RSA" Slogan
by  Rutendo Masasi
  • A user on X became viral after sharing their unpopular opinion about the popular catchphrase"No DNA, just RSA"
  • The social media personality shared that the viral saying should make a lot more sense with some small adjustments
  • South Africans made it clear that they disagreed with the online users' sentiment, and it sparked a heated back and forth

Online users on X rallied to debate an influencer who critcised "no DNA, just RSA." The slogan went viral when South Africa was on an international winning Streak in sports and entertainment.

An Iinfleuncer went viral after trying to improve "No DNA, Just RSA"
An Iinfleuncer faced backlash after trying to improve "No DNA, Just RSA.: Image: FG Trade
Source: Getty Images

South African's fiercely defended the viral ,axim on social media. When the online user shared their "No DNA just RSA" improvement, many pushed back.

In a post on X, @fcfortune shared that do she does not understand why people settled on "No DNA just RSA." She argued to that it would sound better if it was written as Just RSA in the DNA." The post blew up and received 2.1million views. While some people agreed with Farah' post and she went further as many people hit back. People felt Farah did not understand the sentiment officer slogan. One of her responses that went to viral was that "Angie's 30% do not agree".

"No DNA, Just RSA' went viral due to South Afrca's international accolades
"No DNA, Just RSA' went viral due to South Afrca's international accolades. Image: Dan Mullan
Source: Getty Images

South Africans defend no DNA, just RSA

While Farah felt that changing the slogan to Just RSA in the DNA would make more grammatical sense, most South Africans disagreed. Some people said Farah missed that the slogan's emphasis that instead of DNA, South Africans just have RSA. Others pointed out that it was in intertextual reference to a fake tweet of Donald Trump claiming that when they tested his for DNA, they only found USA according to Africa Check. Farah's tweets saying people did not understand English were seen as a microagression by some. Farah said that her English teacher would be proud and an X user referred her to a South African classic novel by Bassie Head where the author prempted No DNA, Just RSA" when she wrote, "Hereditary nothing, envrironment everything" . Read the posts below:

@yolokay said:

"No DNA, just RSA = it's not about race or genetics, it's that we are South African. A slogan that communicates unity. To say "Only RSA in the DNA" is communicating the opposite. Gaaawd!!! "

@QhayiyaN argued:

"No DNA, Just RSA makes sense actually , it's quick and catchy and it means we don't need to prove which."

@BoitumeloThari joked:

"After that, you will say we should change Sista Bethina's 'in the meantime to 'for the time being'

Betso_Kal1 said:

"Related but unrelated: This phrase captures the essence of how Corporate SA be out of touch by trying to remix something that already works really well."


