A video showed how amapiano was received when a DJ played it in a European city, far from Mzansi shores

Partygoers' mood was uplifted when they heard the dance-inducing beats common in the amapiano genre

Mzansi netizens soon flooded the comments of an epic amapiano dance video recorded all the way in France

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

South Africa is often proud to see amapaino flourish internationally. A video shows a DJ who blasted amapiano for an audience in France.

A TikTok video showed a DJ using amapiano to get his crowd in France excited. Image: @djmadmaxx

Source: TikTok

The video of how groovists reacted got 19 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who loved seeing how many enjoyed amapiano.

TikTok video shows amapiano beat is a hit with audience partying in France

@djmadmaxx rocked a crowd in France with some amapiano tunes. The musician got a huge reaction as the crowd rocked to his amapiano mix. Watch the moment below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South Aficans proud to see partygoers in France enjoy amapiano on TikTok

Peeps love to see others dance to amapiano. Read what Mzansi netizens wrote on the video over 200 000 views.

user6984102926280 marvelled:

"Give credit where is due. SA is making the entire world dance."

Basetsana was happy:

"Amapiano rocking the world ."

Lefatshe Moagi commented:

The SA government is sleeping on this creativity."

GenerousPapi85 wrote:

"It's crazy how Amapiano has grown South African should be very proud."

sunb024 remarked:

"Imagine not being South African."

URBOY TEE bragged

:SA ke main character ya lefatshe [SA is the main character on Earth.]"

“Love it”: Mzansi woman in Korea finds lit club playing amapiano music, SA stans

Briefly News previously reported that when you are far from home, and a piece of home finds you, there is no better feeling. This lady heard amapiano music at a Korean club and was in her element.

Amapiano has taken the globe by groove. Videos like this one make Mzansi proud as they see a proudly SA genre being played worldwide.

TikTok user @siyobooi_ shared a video of her dancing with a Korean woman to a vibey amapiano track. The Korean woman even knew some of the words, it was a vibe!

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News