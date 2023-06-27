An entertaining video of a woman trying to play a jump rope game has been doing the rounds online

In the clip posted on TikTok, the woman is seen trying to jump into the high rope and falling painfully to the ground

Many South African netizens found the footage amusing, adding that it reminded them of their childhood

A young woman had South African social media users reminiscing about their childhood after sharing a video of herself attempting to play a classic jump-rope game.

A woman was humbled by her favourite childhood game. Image: @snenhlanhlakandabezitha1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman still tries to jump rope

In a video posted on TikTok by @snenhlanhlakandabezitha1, two women can be seen holding a rope up high above their heads as another woman runs to it in an attempt to jump inside.

Although she does manage to make it in, she does, however, end up falling flat on her face onto the ground.

Watch the video below:

Many people associate jumping rope with kids on the playground. But research shows that it's a great way to improve your heart health, muscle strength, and coordination, too, GoodRx Health states. Jumping rope is a great way to burn calories and lose weight, Boxrox adds.

Netizens react to the video

Many netizens found the video amusing. It also reminded them of the fond memories of playing the game as kids.

user5813969037942Nozi reacted:

" Ngeyikhathi zethu."

C Nyapule reacted:

"I can’t believe I used to be able to jump that high."

Ntobeko duma wrote:

"Ngakhumbula ngisadlala ebunganeni bami☺️☺️☺️."

Noluthando❤️️‍ responded:

"Yoooo waze washayeka ngobuso Uryt?? ❤️."

portiak95 said:

"Oh my gosh. I used to be good in this."

iiamevy.eve commented:

"Me adding my own rules in the game “freestyle is allowed” ."

Se.kanii responded:

"How we learnt to jump to conclusions ."

thandekanokwethemba1@gmail.com commented:

"#umam'moya ngangiygcine nini lento...n angiboni ngisangakhona."

L wrote:

"Waqabula phansi, are you okay ."

