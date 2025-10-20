A man from California shared a video calling out South African preacher Joshua Mhlakela for his rapture predictions that never came true

The preacher blamed the delays on different calendar systems, stating that God was testing his followers

Social media users shared frustration and disbelief, with many labelling the pastor a false prophet

Pastor Joshua Mhlakela could not be reached for comment at the time of publication

One SA preacher got called out by a Californian man for his false rapture dates. Images: @carlos_escobedo_08

Source: TikTok

A South African preacher has found himself in hot water after predicting the rapture would happen on three separate occasions. However, he got it wrong each time. Christian content creator @carlos_escobedo_08 posted a video on 15 October 2025 discussing Pastor Joshua Mhlakela's latest claims on his TikTok page.

The California man did not hold back and asked how the preacher could continue making these false predictions after getting it wrong twice before. In the video, Escobedo read out Pastor Mhlakela's latest post from his YouTube channel, where the South African pastor announced a third set of dates for the rapture.

According to the pastor's message, he received a vision from Jesus Christ, telling him that the 16 and 17 October 2025 would be the correct dates for the rapture. He explained that the dates of 23 and 24 September 2025 were based on the wrong calendar system, and that the delay was God's way of separating believers from non-believers. In the video, the pastor claimed that God led him to use the Enochian calendar this time.

Escobedo wasn’t convinced. He said that after three failed prophecies, the pastor couldn't be trusted.

Netizens react to the failed rapture predictions

Social media users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Many questioned how the pastor could continue making such bold claims.

@esaunephtale gushed:

"But according to signs that are occurring all over the world, great earthquake, floods and peace agreement, 1 Thessalonians 5:3, I believe brother Joshua 💯%."

@Goku joked:

"18th now."

@Joey The Creative asked:

"How did Jesus tell him when Jesus Christ doesn't even know the day nor hour?"

@Ntubase ka Ndombana questioned:

"We are on October 17th now. Any new video from brother Josh?"

@Whitney Gouvias laughed:

"I'm sure he will find some other calendars 🤣🤣🤣."

@Shoki 🌺 said:

"This might be the most postponed event in history."

What is the Enochian calendar

Content creator @carlos_escobedo_08 went on to show how Pastor Mhlakela switched to using the Enochian calendar to justify why his latest prediction was true and why his other predictions were wrong.

According to Wikipedia, the Enoch calendar is an ancient calendar that divides the year into four seasons of 13 weeks. This brings the total number of days in a year to 364, instead of what we currently have: the 365 days in the Gregorian calendar.

This calendar was supposedly given to Enoch by the angel Uriel, and it includes four special named days inserted as the 31st day of every third month.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

