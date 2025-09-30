Popular South African preacher Joshua Mhlakela recently opened up about the 'Rapture' delay and shared the new date

Mhlakela shared the new dates on Skeem Saam actress Inno Sadiki and Millicent Mashile's YouTube channel

South Africans and fans of Mhlakela took to the actress's podcast interview to comment on the preacher's interview

Popular pastor Joshua Mhlakela recently had social media buzzing when he set a new date for the ‘Rapture’ and added that the 'Rapture' will happen in a few days.

Mhlakela and former Generations: The Legacy actress Mahlatse Letoka made headlines this past week when they revealed that the 'Rapture' was happening on 23 and 24 September 2025.

Letoka recently broke her silence following the viral 'Rapture' email she sent to her KPMG colleagues a few weeks ago.

The popular South African pastor recently shared on Inno Sadiki and Millicent Mashile's YouTube channel, Centtwinz_Production, that the 'Rapture' follows the Julian calendar, and not the Gregorian calendar.

According to Mhlakela, the Julian calendar is 13 days ahead of the Gregorian calendar, which is commonly used.

The popular pastor added that the new 'Rapture' date is set for 7 or 8 October.

“The 7th and 8th of October is the real Feast of the Trumpets. I’m a billion percent sure,” he assured his followers.

Social media responds to SA pastor's new date

Sarah Winkelman commented:

"He said he was a billion percent sure that the rapture would happen on September 23rd, and it didn’t happen."

Jackie replied:

"God doesn't use the Gregorian calendar formed by a pope. Sep 23/24 is still coming."

misterdetec said:

""Take courage, Brother Joshua. You’ve heard right from the Lord. The correct calendar to use for Jesus’s message is the Julian Calendar. 23/24 Sept on the Georgian calender is the 6/7 October on the Julian Calender. The Jews used the wrong day for Feast of trumpets, see Psalm 81:3. The new moon is a full moon which will be on 6 or 7 October"

Mariana_euilia replied:

"Do not believe this man he said would happen on 23 September. If you feel fear or depression because of the dates, that’s not from God. He would never cause fear. He never lies. God will not be mocked."

Yahel Ezra wrote:

"This should come to Netflix as a movie or series 😅."

Justice Cebo Sobuza reacted:

"God is not human, that He should lie, not a human being, that He should change His mind. People pray for the spirit of discernment."

South African man jokes about experiencing the 'Rapture'

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that a South African man took to TikTok to humorously share that he had made it to heaven following the 'Rapture'.

News about a rapture took the internet by storm when former actress Mahlatse Letoka sent a mass email to her colleagues, warning them about what was alleged to come.

Thousands of internet users joined in on the fun and filled the man's comment section with jokes.

